Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 34 runs

Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 34 runs

PTI
PTI, Sharjah,
  • Oct 04 2020, 20:12 ist
  • updated: Oct 04 2020, 20:14 ist
Mumbai Indians player Quinton de Kock plays a shot during IPL 2020 cricket match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. Credit: PTI Photo

Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 34 runs in an IPL match here on Sunday.

Opener Quinton de Kock top-scored for Mumbai with 67 off 39 balls, helping them to 208 for five.

Pacers Sandeep Sharma and Siddarth Kaul took two wickets each for Sunrisers but were expensive, especially the latter who leaked 64 runs in his first game of the season.

Rashid Khan was the pick of the SRH bowlers conceding 22 runs in four overs, including a wicket.

In response, Sunrisers were restricted to 174 for seven.

Brief Scores:

Mumbai Indians 208/5 in 20 overs (De Kock 67, Pollard 25 not out, Krunal 20 not out; Rashid 1/22).

Sunrisers Hyderabad 174/7 in 20 overs (Warner 60, Boult 2/28, Pattinson 2/29). 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mumbai Indians
IPL 2020
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Indian Premier League

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Hathras case: Constitutional values cremated?

DH Toon | Hathras case: Constitutional values cremated?

How to differentiate between flu and Covid-19

How to differentiate between flu and Covid-19

Egypt reveals 59 ancient coffins found near Saqqara

Egypt reveals 59 ancient coffins found near Saqqara

The day Covid-19 came to Trump’s White House

The day Covid-19 came to Trump’s White House

 