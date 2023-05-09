Mumbai Indians opt to bowl against RCB

Mumbai Indians opted to bowl against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL here on Tuesday.
Pacer Chris Jordan will make his debut for Mumbai Indians.
Vijaykumar Vyshak replaced Karn Sharma in the RCB line-up.
Teams:
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Jason Behrendorff.
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood.
