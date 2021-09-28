Mumbai Indians restrict Punjab Kings to 135 for 6

Mumbai Indians restrict Punjab Kings to 135 for 6

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 28 2021, 19:13 ist
  • updated: Sep 28 2021, 21:19 ist
Credit: IPL20/BCCI/Vipin Pawar/Sportzpics for IPL

Mumbai Indians' bowlers restricted Punjab Kings to 135 for 6 wickets as batters failed to gain momentum in the first innings of the IPL clash in Abu Dhabi

Squad:

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Aiden Markram, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Harpreet Brar, Ravi Bishnoi, Nathan Ellis, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

