New-look PBKS look for winning start against weakened RR | IPL 2021 Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings: SWOT Analysis

The Punjab Kings, earlier known as the Kings XI Punjab, start their IPL 2021 campaign against the Rajasthan Royals in match 4 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Here's our analysis.

RR's SWOT analysis

Strengths: Flexibility and depth in bowling and batting. Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson can switch wicketkeeping roles as per the team requirements. The team’s core comprising Ben Stokes, Mahipal Lomror, Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris and Shreyas Gopal are all comfortable with the bat and the ball. So, RR have at least six players who can deliver as all-rounders.

Weaknesses: The loss of Jofra Archer is the biggest blow to the team's chances. The English pacer has got 46 wickets in the last three seasons. Archer has averaged 18.25 in 2020, 26.45 in 2019 and 21.66 in 2018. The pacer's IPL career economy of just 7.13 is the best for any RR bowler. With Archer missing due to injury, RR will struggle to contain oppositions in the Powerplay and at the death.

Opportunities: RR broke the bank and bought South African all-rounder Chris Morris for a whopping Rs. 16.25 Cr, the highest price tag ever in the IPL auction. When Morris takes the field, he will have the burden of expectation on his shoulders. However, this is also a chance for Morris to prove his worth as the new leader of the pace attack. Morris has a decent IPL record. In 70 IPL matches, he has got 80 wickets at an average of 23.98 while maintaining an economy of 7.81. Morris is a handy lower-order batsman too. Morris has 551 IPL runs and a high score of 82 not out.

Threats: The RR team management has shown impatience with captains. With the team finishing last on the points table in 2020, the management got rid of Steve Smith and appointed Sanju Samson as the skipper for this season. The pressure will be on Samson who has been criticised for starting seasons well but fading very quickly.

PBKS's SWOT analysis

Strengths: Batting firepower at their disposal. KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle and Nicholas Pooran make a potent top order that's among the best around. Last season, Rahul and Agarwal combined to get 102 fours while Gayle and Pooran powered 48 sixes. If they have a good season, the opposition bowlers will be left with no answers.

Weaknesses: It will be difficult to find spots for all-rounders. Pooran and Gayle are needed for a strong batting core. Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith are also required to support Mohammad Shami in the pace attack. That leaves all-rounders Fabian Allen and Moises Henriques on the bench and wrecks the team balance.

Opportunities: They play their first three games at the Wankhede, which is a fast pitch. Shami, Meredith and Richardson have a shot at making a mark and stamping their authority on the tournament. Richardson and Meredith come into the IPL after an excellent season at Australia's Big Bash League. This could be the attack to put PBKS on top.

Threats: A poor record against RR. Last season, the Kings lost both games against the Royals. Who can forget the Royal heist when Rahul Tewatia snatched a win from the jaws of defeat with five sixes in an over against Sheldon Cottrell?

Head-to-head:

Matches played: 21

PBKS: 9

RR: 12

Last five matches:

PBKS: L-L-W-W-W

RR: L-W-W-L-W

Team news

No fitness concerns for either side.

Deccan Herald’s dream XI

KL Rahul (captain), Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Ben Stokes, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Shreyas Gopal, Mohammad Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin

Impact player for RR

Ben Stokes: The English all-rounder played just eight games last time but was able to compile 285 runs with one hundred and one fifty. His availability from the start is a big boost for the Royals. Stokes is also a supremely talented fielder.

Impact player for PBKS

Nicholas Pooran: In 164 T20 matches, Nicholas Pooran has smacked 206 fours and 217 sixes. His powerful batting can make a difference and take Punjab home in tight chases.