Pat Cummins changes mind, allocates $50,000 to UNICEF initiative instead of PM-CARES

Australian cricketer Pat Cummins, currently playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Kolkata Knight Riders, has had a change of heart. Cummins, who had earlier announced a donation of $50,000 to the PM CARES Fund, announced on Twitter that he will instead be allocating the amount to UNICEF Australia's India Covid-19 Crisis Appeal.

"Terrific work @CricketAus FYI I ended up allocating my donation to UNICEF Australia's India COVID-19 Crisis Appeal. If you're able to, please join many others in supporting this here https://india.unicef.org.au/t/australian-cricket," he said in a tweet.

Cummins's announcement comes soon after Australia's governing body for cricket, Cricket Australia, announced that it was partnering with UNICEF Australia and the Australian Cricketers' Association to raise funds for India to battle the devastating second wave of the pandemic.

On April 28, Cummins had announced on social media that he would donate $50,000 to the PM CARES Fund set up by the Union government. Soon after, bowling great Brett Lee announced that he would donate 1 Bitcoin to the fund.