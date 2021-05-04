Pat Cummins changes mind, allocates $50,000 to UNICEF

Pat Cummins changes mind, allocates $50,000 to UNICEF initiative instead of PM-CARES

On April 28, Cummins had announced on social media that he would donate $50,000 to the PM CARES Fund set up by the Union government

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 04 2021, 10:40 ist
  • updated: May 04 2021, 10:54 ist
Australia and KKR all-rounder Pat Cummins. Credit: PTI/Sportzpics Photo

Australian cricketer Pat Cummins, currently playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Kolkata Knight Riders, has had a change of heart. Cummins, who had earlier announced a donation of $50,000 to the PM CARES Fund, announced on Twitter that he will instead be allocating the amount to UNICEF Australia's India Covid-19 Crisis Appeal.

"Terrific work @CricketAus FYI I ended up allocating my donation to UNICEF Australia's India COVID-19 Crisis Appeal. If you're able to, please join many others in supporting this here https://india.unicef.org.au/t/australian-cricket," he said in a tweet.

Cummins's announcement comes soon after Australia's governing body for cricket, Cricket Australia, announced that it was partnering with UNICEF Australia and the Australian Cricketers' Association to raise funds for India to battle the devastating second wave of the pandemic.

Read | Australian cricketers back fundraising drive in response to India's Covid-19 crisis

On April 28, Cummins had announced on social media that he would donate $50,000 to the PM CARES Fund set up by the Union government. Soon after, bowling great Brett Lee announced that he would donate 1 Bitcoin to the fund.

 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

India
COVID-19
Pat Cummins
Coronavirus
Australia
PM Cares Fund

What's Brewing

Myanmar bomb blasts kill 5 including ousted lawmaker

Myanmar bomb blasts kill 5 including ousted lawmaker

Covid-19: Demand for firewood shoots up in Bengaluru

Covid-19: Demand for firewood shoots up in Bengaluru

DH Toon | 'Save our lives before you vanish again'

DH Toon | 'Save our lives before you vanish again'

Golden Globes floats reforms to address diversity

Golden Globes floats reforms to address diversity

Transgender soccer referee makes Israeli sports history

Transgender soccer referee makes Israeli sports history

Curbs easing in US, Europe amid disaster in India

Curbs easing in US, Europe amid disaster in India

How long is the solar system's longest day? Venus knows

How long is the solar system's longest day? Venus knows

Star-Studded concert to aid global Covid vaccine drive

Star-Studded concert to aid global Covid vaccine drive

 