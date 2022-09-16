Punjab Kings appoint Trevor Bayliss as head coach for IPL 2023

Punjab Kings appoint Bayliss as head coach for IPL 2023

Bayliss was also the head coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2020 and 2021 IPL seasons

PTI
PTI, Mohali,
  • Sep 16 2022, 15:17 ist
  • updated: Sep 16 2022, 15:20 ist
Trevor Bayliss. Credit: Reuters File Photo

IPL side Punjab Kings on Friday appointed Trevor Bayliss as the team's new head coach ahead of the next season of the franchise-based T20 tournament.

Bayliss will replace Anil Kumble after the former India cricketer's contract was not renewed by Punjab Kings following a poor string of performances by the side under his guidance.

"I'm honoured to be given the head coach's role with the Punjab Kings. A foundation franchise with an appetite for success. I look forward to working with a talented squad of players determined to compete for silverware," Bayliss said in a statement issued by the franchise.

Bayliss will bring in his experience of winning 2019's 50-over World Cup with England, two IPL titles with Kolkata Knight Riders in 2012 and 2014 besides a BBL title with the Sydney Sixers.

Bayliss was also the head coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2020 and 2021 IPL seasons.

Under Kumble's mentorship, Punjab Kings had failed to progress to the IPL play-offs for three consecutive times.

