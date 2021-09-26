Punjab Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 5 runs in IPL match

Punjab Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 5 runs

Punjab Kings dished out a disciplined bowling performance to notch up a five-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in a low-scoring IPL match here on Saturday.

Opting to field, Sunrisers restricted Punjab Kings to a modest 125 for 7 with West Indies seamer Jason Holder (3/19) emerging as the most successful bowler with his three wickets.

He was ably supported by fellow pacers Sandeep Sharma (1/20), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/34), spin duo of Rashid Khan (1/17) and Abdul Samad (1/9).

In reply, Sunrisers lost half of their side in 13 overs, slipping to 60 for five.

Jason Holder scored a 29-ball 47 not out but it was not enough in the end.

For Punjab, South African batsman Aiden Markram (27) was the top-scorer, while skipper KL Rahul contributed with run-a-ball 21 at the top.

Brief Scores:

Punjab Kings: 125 for 7 in 20 overs (Aiden Markram 27; Jason Holder 3/19).

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 120 for 7 in 20 overs (Jason Holder 47 not out; Ravi Bishnoi 3/24). 

