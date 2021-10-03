Punjab off to solid start; 46-0 after five overs against RCB

Glenn Maxwell's half-century fired RCB to 164-7 in the first innings against the Punjab Kings in the 48th match of the Indian Premier League in Sharjah. Mohammed Shami struck three times in the final over but missed out on a hat-trick. Earlier in the match, Moises Enriques also had a chance to bag a hat-trick of wickets in the 10th over.

Earlier, Kolhi won the toss and elected to bat against Punjab Kings.

No changes to RCB XI while PBKS have made three changes

Team:

RCB: 1 Virat Kohli (captain), 2 Devdutt Padikkal, 3 Srikar Bharat (wk), 4 Glenn Maxwell, 5 AB de Villiers, 6 Dan Christian, 7 Shahbaz Ahmed, 8 George Garton, 9 Harshal Patel, 10 Mohammed Siraj, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal

PBKS: 1 KL Rahul (captain & wk), 2 Mayank Agarwal, 3 Aiden Markram, 4 Nicholas Pooran, 5 Sarfaraz Khan, 6 Shahrukh Khan, 7 Moises Henriques, 8 Harpreet Brar, 9 Ravi Bishnoi, 10 Mohammed Shami, 11 Arshdeep Singh

Check out the latest videos from DH: