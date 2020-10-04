Rahul-Agarwal lead Karnataka batsmen’s charge

Even though they have lost three of their four matches thus far, Kings XI Punjab players have staked an early claim for the Orange Cap (for the top run-maker) and the Purple Cap (for the highest wicket-taker) in this edition of the Indian Premier League.

While the Orange Cap is shuttling between openers Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul, pacer Mohammed Shami replaced Kagiso Rabada in the race for the Purple Cap after Thursday’s loss to Mumbai Indians. Kings XI will have happily traded these individual highs for an extra win or two, but there is no denying the fact the Rahul-Agarwal pair has been the most electrifying this season. They have comfortably overshadowed some of the more feared batting combinations in the IPL like Virat Kohli-AB de Villiers, and David Warner-Jonny Bairstow.

Agarwal is on top of the charts with 246 from four innings. He averages an impressive 61.50, which is matched by an equally incredible strike-rate of over 166 runs per 100 balls faced. Continuing his impressive IPL form, his good friend and skipper Rahul has amassed 239 from four innings at an average of almost 80 and a strike rate of over 148.

It’s not just the sheer volume of runs that has caught the attention of fans and experts alike. The manner in which they have been made has been extremely delightful. Both right-handers have been aggressive without at any stage sacrificing the aesthetics of batting. They have looked beautiful even as they have been brutal on the bowlers. Not unlike the Kohlis and the Rohit Sharmas, the Karnataka pair has shown that you can stick to text-book batting and still be successful in T20 cricket. Where the likes of Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya inspire awe with their big-hitting, Agarwal and Rahul delight with their exquisite stroke-play.

The chemistry between the two is obvious, too. Having played together from their under-13 days for Karnataka, they have been teammates with India U-19 and now the senior national team, and know each other like few pairs. That trust and understanding is reflected in their excellent running between the wickets.

While Rahul had proved his credentials with two outstanding seasons for Kings XI since 2018, Agarwal, who too was snapped up by the Punjab franchise the same season, has had to work on his game to achieve his current success. Obviously, big runs in Test cricket have given him confidence, but he is also the beneficiary of astute planning.

“In the lockdown, I sat down and looked on how things will work in the T20 template. The thought is just about getting into good positions,” said Agarwal after Thursday’s encounter.

The right-hander played down the competition with Rahul for the Orange Cap but his skipper promised to snatch it back, if only in jest.

Rahul and Agarwal aren’t the only batsmen from Karnataka to have made people sit up and take notice. Young Devdutt Padikkal, who made his debut for Royal Challengers Bangalore with a confident half-century, too has grabbed the attention of the connoisseurs. Though he has a long way to go, comparisons with fellow left-hander Yuvraj Singh speak of the impact he has made in just four innings.

Padikkal’s senior State-mate and Sunrisers Hyderabad batsman Manish Pandey has endured mixed fortunes while Robin Uthappa is yet to fire for Rajasthan Royals and Karun Nair has disappointed for Kings XI in what has otherwise been a good start to the season for Karnataka batsmen.