Rajasthan Royals snatch 2-run win from Punjab Kings

PTI
PTI, Dubai,
  • Sep 21 2021, 23:57 ist
  • updated: Sep 22 2021, 00:02 ist
Evin Lewis of Rajasthan Royals plays a shot during match 32 of the Vivo Indian Premier League between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals, at Dubai International Stadium. Credit: PTI photo/BCCI

Pacer Kartik Tyagi bowled a sensational last over as Rajasthan Royals pulled off a two-run win against Punjab Kings in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match here on Tuesday.

Opener Yashaswi Jaiswal (49) was the top scorer for the Royals while Mahipal Lomror contributed 43.

Left-arm Medium pacer Arshdeep Singh (5/32) and Mohammed Shami (3/21) shared eight wickets between them.

Punjab were off to flying start with skipper KL Rahul (49) and Mayank Agarwal (67) raising a 120-run stand.

Nicholas Pooran made 32 but Kartik Tyagi did not let Punjab score the required four runs from the last over.

Brief Scores:

Rajasthan Royals: 185 all out in 20 overs. (Y Jaiswal 49, Evin Lewis 36; Arshdeep Singh 5/32, M Shami 3/21).

Punjab Kings: 183 for 4 in 20 overs. (M Agarwal 67, KL Rahul 49; R Tewatiya 1/23).

