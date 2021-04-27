RCB aiming to regain momentum as they run into bogey team DC | IPL 2021 RCB vs Delhi DC: SWOT analysis

Royal Challengers Bangalore will be aiming to get back to winning ways when they take on Delhi Capitals in match 22 of IPL 2021 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Here is the analysis of the two teams.

SWOT for DC

Strengths: The form of openers Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw have been great so far. The two openers have hit two fifties each. Also, Dhawan and Shaw are getting the runs at a quick pace. Dhawan's strike rate is 142.30, while Shaw is having a strike rate of 159.61. Also, the left-right combination is making life further difficult for the bowlers. If either of the two batsmen gets going, then it will be problems for the RCB bowlers.

Weaknesses: Kagiso Rabada has not been at his best this season. Rabada has now played four matches but has managed to pick just four wickets at an average of 30.75 and an economy of 8.78. So poor he has been that Rishabh Pant did not trust him to bowl in the Super Over against SunRisers Hyderabad. His form is a matter of concern for DC.

Opportunities: With Ravichandran Ashwin not being available now, Rishabh Pant needs to fill his absence with an Indian bowler. So it is likely that either Ishant Sharma or Umesh Yadav will be back in the reckoning. It is important to note that both Ishant and Umesh have not played a single match so far. Pant can also go with Lukman Meriwala, who has played just one match so far.

Threats: DC have struggled while defending a total. Their solitary loss so far this season have come against Rajasthan Royals when the team failed to defend a target of 147. Against SRH, they almost let the match slip while defending 159. DC's other three wins have come while chasing. A champion side must be equally adept in either setting a total or chasing one. This is one threat looming over DC.

SWOT for RCB

Strengths: RCB fetching just 122 while chasing 192 versus Chennai Super Kings should be considered a mere aberration. Batting remains their core strength. Glenn Maxwell is closing on to 200 runs for this season with two fifties to his name. Only a couple of matches back, opener Devdutt Padikkal smacked a brilliant hundred in a chase. Virat Kohli is getting back in the groove with a fifty against RR. AB de Villiers also has a fifty to his name and has the highest strike rate (172.00) among RCB batters this season.

Weaknesses: Recent history suggests that RCB have not liked playing against DC. The Capitals have won the last four contests between these two teams, and they are gradually becoming RCB’s bogey team.

Opportunities: The absence of Kane Richardson or Adam Zampa should not affect the team’s balance as neither of the two players was getting selected in the playing XI. If the need arises, RCB can give an opportunity to Finn Allen. Allen has excellent T20 numbers and deserves a chance of playing for RCB.

Threats: CSK's Ravindra Jadeja hitting RCB’s premium bowler, Harshal Patel, for five sixes and one four in the 20th over was a throwback to a time when RCB used to struggle with its death bowling. Although they have managed to improve on this shortcoming, a significant over like the one bowled by Patel to Jadeja could demotivate the bowlers and quickly make things worse for the team. The onus is now on captain Kohli to guard his team against the perineal threat of bowling poorly at the fag end of an innings.

Head-to-Head

Matches played: 25

DC: 10

RCB: 14

No Result: 1

Form Guide

DC: W-W-W-L-W

RCB: L-W-W-W-W

Team news

DC’s leg spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took to Twitter to announce that he is pulling out of the tournament to support his family and extended family amid the raging Covid-19 pandemic in India. He added that he could rejoin the team if things go in the right direction. From RCB camp, Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson have pulled out of the rest of the tournament on personal grounds. The two players are now heading back to Australia, RCB said in a statement.

Deccan Herald’s Dream XI

Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers(wk), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Amit Mishra, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact player for DC

Avesh Khan: The pacer has emerged as one of the best performers for DC this season. He is the team’s leading wicket-taker this year with 11 wickets. Avesh has managed to pick at least one wicket in all the five matches that he has played. He is averaging 12.45 and has an economy of 7.61. Some of his victims are MS Dhoni, Faf du Plessis, Jonny Bairstow, Suryakumar Yadav, Nicholas Pooran and David Miller. Avesh’s performance has even kept Anrich Nortje out of the playing XI so far.

Impact player for RCB

Harshal Patel: Another Indian pacer who has impressed in this IPL is RCB’s Harshal Patel. The bowler would want to forget the punishment meted out to him by Jadeja and draw inspiration from the fact that he is currently the leading wicket-taker with 15 scalps. Before Jadeja blasted him for 37 runs, Patel had picked the wickets of Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayudu to push CSK to the backfoot. Kohli will again bank on Patel to be his strike bowler.