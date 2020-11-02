RCB and DC aim to arrest slide | IPL 2020 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals: SWOT Analysis

Delhi Capitals take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in match 55 of the Indian Premier League at Sheik Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Here is the analysis of the two teams.

The SWOT for DC

Strengths: Shreyas Iyer will be once again relying on his bowlers. Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, and Marcus Stoinis have picked wickets. Nortje has been a pleasant surprise. If DC bowlers have a cushion of runs then they will be able to put RCB batting under pressure.

Weaknesses: DC’s show with the bat has been horrible in the last four matches and has been the reason for its downfall. Except for Shikhar Dhawan's 100 against Kings XI Punjab, no other batsmen have even scored a half-century. The likes of Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, and Shimron Hetmyer should curb their attacking instincts and make a valuable contribution.

Opportunities: Win in this match will ensure a spot in the playoffs.

Threats: It is now or never for the team.

The SWOT for RCB

Strengths: Batting has always been RCB’s strength. Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, and Devdutt Padikkal have been amongst runs right through the season. New opener Josh Philippe has shown gumption for fight and bat in tough conditions. Chris Morris can get quick runs lower down the order.

Weaknesses: RCB’s weakness lies in its bowling. It is only on Chris Morris and Yuzvendra Chahal to get wickets for the team. Mohammed Siraj and Navdeep Saini have been good but only in patches. Isuru Udana keeps one end tight but he should be getting more wickets.

Opportunities: If RCB win, they are through to the playoffs.

Threats: Like their opponents, RCB too find themselves in a do or die situation.

Head to head

Matches played: 25

Delhi Capitals: 9

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 15

No Result: 1

What happened in the reverse fixture?

Batting first DC posted 196/4. Then Axar Patel’s miserly spell of 4-0-18-2 stifled RCB’s chase as the team was stopped on 137/9 in 20 overs.

Last five matches

Delhi Capitals: L-L-L-L-W

Royal Challengers Bangalore: L-L-L-W-W

Deccan Herald’s Dream XI

Devdutt Padikkal, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, AB De Villiers, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Yuzvendra Chahal

Team News

No injury reported from either team.

Ground Conditions

The sky would be clear. Temperature is expected to be around 27 degree Celsius. The humidity level will be 60%. There will be a gentle breeze in the evening.

Impact player for DC

Kagiso Rabada: Kagiso Rabada has lost the Purple Cap to Jasprit Bumrah. The pacer would be hungry to get back on the top of the list of the leading wicket-takers for the season. DC need a moment of inspiration and spark. Rabada with his brilliant bowling could uplift the mood in the camp.

Impact player for RCB

Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli is RCB’s leading run-scorer. He has notched 431 runs at an average of 47.88. With RCB in a must-win situation, it would be on Kohli to play an inspirational knock and lead his team to a win.

