RCB bowlers Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson opt out of IPL

RCB bowlers Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson opt out of IPL

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 26 2021, 10:16 ist
  • updated: Apr 26 2021, 10:19 ist
RCB bowlers Kane Richardson and Adam Zampa. Credit: Agency Images

Royal Challengers Bangalore spin bowler Adam Zampa and pace bowler Kane Richardson chose to opt out of the IPL. This comes after Australian Andrew Tye and Delhi Capitals spinner R Ashwin opted to leave due to personal reasons as well.

More to follow...

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

IPL 2021
Adam Zampa
Royal Challengers Bangalore

What's Brewing

NASA Mars helicopter makes longest flight yet

NASA Mars helicopter makes longest flight yet

Chloe Zhao wins best director Oscar for 'Nomadland'

Chloe Zhao wins best director Oscar for 'Nomadland'

DH Toon | Central Vista highlights 'policy paralysis'!

DH Toon | Central Vista highlights 'policy paralysis'!

US Covid cases remain high but vaccinations are slowing

US Covid cases remain high but vaccinations are slowing

Concerns remain over electoral bonds

Concerns remain over electoral bonds

The changing rules of insurance

The changing rules of insurance

At Aihole, heritage structures turn into open toilets

At Aihole, heritage structures turn into open toilets

Bride dons PPE kit, weds Covid +ve groom at Kerala hosp

Bride dons PPE kit, weds Covid +ve groom at Kerala hosp

Oscars 2021: Here's how to watch the show in India

Oscars 2021: Here's how to watch the show in India

Cleanliness key to battle Covid from inside our homes

Cleanliness key to battle Covid from inside our homes

 