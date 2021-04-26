RCB bowlers Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson opt out of IPL

Royal Challengers Bangalore spin bowler Adam Zampa and pace bowler Kane Richardson chose to opt out of the IPL. This comes after Australian Andrew Tye and Delhi Capitals spinner R Ashwin opted to leave due to personal reasons as well.
The player exodus from #IPL continues with @RCBTweets Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson choosing to fly back home. This after Andrew Tye and R Ashwin opted to leave @DeccanHerald pic.twitter.com/H1oYwZnr2f
— Sidney Kiran (@Gunnersyd) April 26, 2021
More to follow...
