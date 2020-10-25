RCB captain Virat Kohli becomes third Indian player to hit 200 sixes in IPL

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli on Sunday reached another milestone by becoming the fifth batsman and third Indian to hit 200 sixes in the Indian Premier League.

Kohli scored 50 off 43 balls with a four and a six against Chennai Super Kings at Dubai International Stadium today.

Another day at office and another milestone unlocked for @imVkohli. He is the 5th player in IPL and third Indian to achieve this feat.#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/bXqq2lAGsz — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 25, 2020

Other two Indians on the list are Mumbai Indians’ Rohit Sharma with 209 sixes and CSK’s MS Dhoni with 216 sixes. However, on the top of the list is Kohli’s former RCB mate Chris Gayle with 336 sixes, followed by another RCB player AB de Villiers.

CSK on Sunday kept themselves alive on the points table with a comprehensive 8 wicket victory over RCB.