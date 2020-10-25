Virat Kohli becomes 3rd Indian to hit 200 sixes in IPL

RCB captain Virat Kohli becomes third Indian player to hit 200 sixes in IPL

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 25 2020, 19:43 ist
  • updated: Oct 25 2020, 20:07 ist
Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli (PTI)

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli on Sunday reached another milestone by becoming the fifth batsman and third Indian to hit 200 sixes in the Indian Premier League.

Kohli scored 50 off 43 balls with a four and a six against Chennai Super Kings at Dubai International Stadium today.

Other two Indians on the list are Mumbai Indians’ Rohit Sharma with 209 sixes and CSK’s MS Dhoni with 216 sixes. However, on the top of the list is Kohli’s former RCB mate Chris Gayle with 336 sixes, followed by another RCB player AB de Villiers.

CSK on Sunday kept themselves alive on the points table with a comprehensive 8 wicket victory over RCB.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Royal Challengers Bangalore
Cricket
Virat Kohli
Indian Premier League
Chennai Super Kings
IPL 2020

