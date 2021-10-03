RCB defeat Punjab by 6 runs, seal play-offs berth

RCB defeat Punjab by 6 runs, seal play-offs berth

Yuzvendra Chahal was again the star with figures of 3/29 in 4 overs

PTI
PTI, Sharjah,
  • Oct 03 2021, 15:04 ist
  • updated: Oct 03 2021, 19:31 ist
Credit: iplt20.com/Deepak Malik/Sportzpics for IPL

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Punjab Kings by six runs to qualify for the IPL play-offs here on Sunday.

Batting first, RCB posted 164 for 7 and then restricted Punjab to 158 for 6 in 20 overs.

Yuzvendra Chahal was again the star with figures of 3/29 in 4 overs. RCB now have 16 points and have officially become the third team after CSK and DC to have made it to last four stage.

Glenn Maxwell scored 57 off 33 balls while Devdutt Padikkal contributed 40 in RCB's 164 for 7.

Skipper Virat Kohli scored 25 while Mohammed Shami (3/39) and Moises Henriques (3/12) were the chief wicket takers for Punjab.

This is the highest total this season in Sharjah.

Brief Scores:

RCB 164/7 in 20 overs (Glenn Maxwell 57 off 33 balls, Devdutt Padikkal 40 off 38 balls, Moises Henriques 3/12, Mohammed Shami 3/39).

PBKS 158 for 6 in 20 overs (KL Rahul 39 off 35 balls, Mayank Agarwal 57).

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

RCB
PBKS
Virat Kohli
K L Rahul
Cricket
Indian Premier League
IPL 2021

What's Brewing

NCB raid rave party: What we know so far

NCB raid rave party: What we know so far

What's good for T20 cricket?

What's good for T20 cricket?

New youth brigade of Congress

New youth brigade of Congress

Let's graduate to gender literacy

Let's graduate to gender literacy

Life still in the woods for Ramanagar’s tribal families

Life still in the woods for Ramanagar’s tribal families

 