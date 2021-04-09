RCB elect to bowl against MI in IPL opener

Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and elected to bowl against defending champions Mumbai Indians in the IPL opener on Friday.
For RCB, Glenn Maxwell, Kyle Jamieson, Dan Christian and young Indian Rajat Patidar are fresh faces in the playing XI.
Follow live updates on the RCB vs MI match here
For MI, South African pacer Marco Jansen makes his debut while flamboyant opener Chris Lynn gets a game with Quinton de Kock still in hard quarantine.
Teams
RCB:
MI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Chris Lynn, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Marco Jansen, Jayant Yadav, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
RCB: Virat Kohli (captain), Rajat Patidar, AB de Villiers (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Christian, Washington Sundar, Kyle Jamieson, Shahbaz Ahmed Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.
Can Rahul Dravid get angry? Do watch this ad
In Pics | Life of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh
Did you know Prince Philip was born on a kitchen table?
New York store keeps neon dream alive for 50 years
How Nethra Kumanan made it to the Olympics
The tiny sub particle disobeying laws of physics
Vietnamese artist helps women heal with tattoos
'This smartphone brand's move into EVs is totally sane'