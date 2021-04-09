RCB elect to bowl against MI in IPL opener

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Apr 09 2021, 19:45 ist
  • updated: Apr 09 2021, 19:58 ist
RCB captain Virat Kohli. Credit: PTI file photo.

Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and elected to bowl against defending champions Mumbai Indians in the IPL opener on Friday.

For RCB, Glenn Maxwell, Kyle Jamieson, Dan Christian and young Indian Rajat Patidar are fresh faces in the playing XI.

For MI, South African pacer Marco Jansen makes his debut while flamboyant opener Chris Lynn gets a game with Quinton de Kock still in hard quarantine.

Teams

RCB:

MI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Chris Lynn, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Marco Jansen, Jayant Yadav, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

RCB: Virat Kohli (captain), Rajat Patidar, AB de Villiers (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Christian, Washington Sundar, Kyle Jamieson, Shahbaz Ahmed Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Cricket
IPL
IPL 2021
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Mumbai Indians

