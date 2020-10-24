RCB eye a rare double against CSK

Normally, a Royal Challengers Bangalore versus Chennai Super Kings clash on a festive Sunday would have generated a massive hype. But the sheer contrast between the campaigns of the two teams has robbed the southern derby some of its sheen.

The league phase of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League is at the business end and CSK, for all practical purposes, have become the first of the eight teams to be out of contention for a play-off berth. After Chennai’s 10-wicket drubbing at the hands of Mumbai Indians extended their horror season on Friday night, captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni conceded that they are already looking at the next season.

Dhoni, who drew flak for his ‘youngsters lacking spark’ remark, brought in Ruturaj Gaikwad and N Jagadeesan against Mumbai and will continue to experiment in CSK’s remaining three games of the league. RCB, on the other hand, are enjoying an excellent rhythm made possible by a near-perfect XI. Going by form, the Challengers are strong favourites.

Complacency, even against a bottom-placed side, isn’t ideal for a high-flying team though. “It won’t be a cakewalk,” said RCB’s Chris Morris on the challenge against the three-time champions.

“There is no game that’s easy. There is a lady called mother cricket and she will sort you out if you think like that. CSK have got quite a few IPL trophies under their belt and there is a reason for that. We have to be at our best to beat them,” offered the all-rounder.

The RCB openers Devdutt Padikkal and Aaron Finch haven’t individually made handsome scores in the last five games. But it is important for them to continue giving decent starts as they have done throughout the tournament.

On occasions they have failed as a combination, there was immense pressure on the star duo of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. While Kohli essayed a rescue act against CSK with an unbeaten 90, de Villiers got RCB out of jail against Rajasthan Royals with a 22-ball 55.

RCB’s fifth specialist batsman Gurkeerat Singh, who can also chip in with military medium trundlers if need be, was promoted ahead in the previous match against KKR in a small chase and the right-hander did well in that innings. It remains to be seen if the think-tank retains him or considers replacing the Punjab player with the big-hitting Shivam Dubey.

CSK’s biggest fear will be RCB’s bowling, which has become one of the talking points of this edition. Kohli has enough resources in both spin and pace departments to plot the downfall of an underwhelming CSK batting unit.

In the round-robin format, teams nearing elimination tend to play spoilsport to those aiming for qualification. Even that possibility looks improbable for CSK. On Sunday, they would have barely recovered from the lashing received from the defending champions on Friday. Problems continue to pile on them. And they are up against RCB, who have gained confidence from testing battles.

For the sake of the famed rivalry, one would hope this isn’t a one-sided contest irrespective of who wins.