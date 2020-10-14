RCB eye revenge against bruised KXIP

A confident Royal Challengers Bangalore will be looking to exact revenge on a bruised and battered Kings XI Punjab when the two sides lock horns in the return clash at the Sharjah International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

The last time the two sides met at the same venue on Sept 24, Punjab handed the Royal Challengers a 97-run pasting. The familiar shortcomings of RCB were ruthlessly exposed — the over dependence on Virat Kohli-AB de Villiers in batting and poor bowling at the death. Punjab, after suffering a heart-breaking Super Over defeat in their opener, were back in business, and blessed with a potent batting line-up and a decent pace attack, they looked primed for a long haul. Post that match, however, the fortunes of the two teams have changed dramatically.

RCB since then have posted four wins, including the ones over defending champions Mumbai Indians and arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings. Their only defeat has come against the in-form Delhi Capitals. Skipper Virat Kohli has eased himself into form, AB de Villiers has delivered magic on a couple of occasions, young Devdutt Padikkal has displayed wonderful consistency, Yuzvendra Chahal is operating in usual top gear, Washington Sundar has shown what he can do if he has captain's confidence and the pace attack - bolstered by the inclusion of Chris Morris - has stepped up to the challenge wonderfully well.

Punjab, meanwhile, have just floundered over the last three weeks, losing five games on the bounce. What’s worse is that they’ve contrived to lose from winning positions, leaving head coach Anil Kumble and skipper KL Rahul a worried lot. Problems are multifold for Punjab at the moment and if they don’t find a solution quickly, they can kiss their play-offs hopes goodbye.

Batting has relied heavily on Mayank Agarwal and Rahul while Glenn Maxwell, Karun Nair, Sarfraz Khan, Mandeep Singh and Jimmy Neesham have turned out to be big flops. What has hurt them the most thought is the poor returns of Maxwell (58 runs in 7 games).

Bowling too has been abysmal with only Mohammed Shami and Ravi Bishnoi being the consistent performers. Limited-overs specialist Chris Jordan has failed to pick a wicket in three games while Sheldon Cottrell has blown hot and blown cold before being sidelined by an injury. This has to led to the chopping and changing in the bowling department and those experiments have also failed.

As a final roll of the dice, KXIP may unleash a fit-again Chris Gayle against his former team on Thursday. The self-proclaimed Universe Boss may be 41 years old but the West Indian can be destructive on his day. If he plays, it remains to be seen who between Rahul and Agarwal will drop down the order.

Royal Challengers, with the pieces falling into places, will be hoping to check another win that will consolidate their position in the top half while Kings XI know a defeat could severely dent their play-off chances.