RCB have many questions, few answers | IPL 2020 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians: SWOT Analysis

The Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Mumbai Indians face each other for the first time this season in match 10 of the Indian Premier League 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

MI bounced back from a loss against the Chennai Super Kings with a win against Kolkata Knight Riders by 49 runs. RCB started the season with a win against Sunrisers Hyderabad but faltered in the second match against Kings XI Punjab as old issues resurfaced.

So, how do the two teams stack up?

The SWOT for RCB

Strengths: With two fifties in two matches, AB de Villers has started the season on the right note. If de Villers gets going and Kohli finds his touch, RCB’s batting will be much stronger. That will not be enough, however. The two of them need support from the middle and lower order.

Weaknesses: The fast bowling pair of Dale Steyn and Umesh Yadav haven't clicked. Steyn has got just 1 wicket in two matches for 90 runs. He just doesn't seem like his dangerous self. Umesh Yadav has given away 83 runs and hasn't got a wicket.

Opportunities: Mohammed Siraj and Chris Morris need to come into the playing XI as soon as possible. Siraj has got 79 wickets from 58 T20 matches at an average of 22.54. Morris is vastly experienced. In his 209 T20 matches, the South African has scalped 259 wickets at an average of 22.22. Morris can also make valuable contributions with the bat. He has scored 1,730 T20 runs with a highest score of 82*.

Threats: There are some talented foreign players warming the benches. How can RCB accommodate them without upsetting the team balance? For instance, if spinners Adam Zampa or Moeen Ali need to play, Josh Philippe may have to sit out. It doesn't seem likely at present but if de Villiers keeps wickets, that will solve many of the problems. Or Kohli has to bring in Parthiv Patel to keep wickets and drop someone else like Shivam Dube. There are no easy answers.

The SWOT for MI

Strengths: MI’s pace attack looks settled and has delivered the goods. The pace trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult and James Pattinson have collectively got 9 wickets. Among them, only Bumrah has conceded more than 40 runs in one match. With Boult in the mix, the attack also has variety. MI might make it without Lasith Malinga after all.

Weaknesses: MI are still lacking in the spin department. Some T20 spin specialists would have been useful. Rahul Chahar cannot carry the burden alone.

Opportunities: If fit, Nathan Coulter-Nile needs to be given a go. Also, Ishan Kishan can be tried out instead of Saurabh Tiwary.

Threats: In Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya and Kieron Pollard, MI have three regular all-rounders in the XI. However, they have only managed to bowl a combined 8 overs for 2 wickets. There are still questions around Hardik's fitness and ability to bowl.

Head to head:

Matches played: 27

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 9

Mumbai Indians: 18

Last five matches (most recent first):

Royal Challengers Bangalore: W-L-L-W-W

Mumbai Indians: L-W-W-T-L

Ground conditions

The temperature could be around 32 degrees celsius. The humidity will be around 65%.

Deccan Herald’s Dream XI

Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock (wk), Virat Kohli, AB de Villers, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Jaspreet Bumrah

Team news

MI’s Nathan Coulter-Nile and RCB’s Chris Morris have been down with side strains. They should hopefully be available for selection for this match.

Impact player for RCB

Yuzvendra Chahal: The leg-spinner has repeatedly delivered wickets when the team needs it. In a bowling lineup that has struggled over the years, Chahal has been the star. With more than 100 IPL wickets to his name, Chahal is always RCB’s impact player.

Impact player for MI

Rohit Sharma: The MI captain seems to have hit his stride at the right time with a fabulous knock of 80 from 54 balls against KKR. He crossed a landmark of 200 sixes in the league in the previous match. Given RCB’s weak bowling, expect him to go on the rampage again.

Betting odds (bet365)

Mumbai Indians: 18/25

Royal Challenger Bangalore: 11/10

How to watch

The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network. Viewers can also catch the action online on Disney+Hotstar. The match begins at 7.30 PM IST.