RCB look to regroup after wake-up call

Even as the debate rages on if the Indian Premier League should continue amidst unprecedented misery inflicted by Covid-19, Royal Challengers Bangalore will want to keep their ethical dilemmas, if any, at bay.

For now, they will want to zone in on their next opponent -- Delhi Capitals -- because one Sunday evening was all it took for RCB to slip from the top spot to third on the table.

After their loss to Chennai Super Kings by an embarrassing 69 runs, and Delhi’s enthralling Super-Over win over Sunrisers Hyderabad, the teams all have eight points from five games only to be separated by net run rate.

CSK, Delhi and RCB is the current order, but Virat Kohli will want to establish the side’s intention come Tuesday in Ahmedabad because it’s a precarious position to be in.

Four successive wins can complicit complacency, but a hammering of epic proportions can also instigate defeatism, especially when watching Ravindra Jadeja snigger the whole evening. So, RCB’s outlook and execution against Delhi will be imperative to their future.

Surely they will have many a chance to make up for lost position on the table with over half the number of games left in the league stage, but it would be prudent on their part to remain in the top half should the tournament gravitate towards cancellation or a shortened league phase.

Given how relaxed and unfazed RCB seemed -- even Kohli looked atypically chipper -- in the wake of such a one-sided contest, one would want to believe that the men from Bangalore have taken the loss in their stride. In fact, there is a reason to believe that Kohli won’t want to veer too far from the playing XI which featured against CSK.

Part of the reason is that he has only six foreign players to work with after Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson understandably pulled out to be with their families. That isn’t too much of a concern because Kohli still has AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, Kyle Jamieson, Dan Christian, Finn Allen and Daniel Sams to rely on. Frankly, he won’t need to look beyond three, maybe four, of those six.

As for the Indians in the side, they had a rough day at the office -- Harshal Patel hopefully caught up on some sleep -- but that’s just what it is: a rough day. Nothing more. Nothing less.

Against Delhi, RCB will want to shed the baggage because Rishabh Pant & Co aren’t going to be kind to a distracted effort. With Shikhar Dhawan and Avesh Khan giving them the edge, Delhi have mastered the art of more with less.

They don’t have stars to speak of -- in fact, R Ashwin exited the bubble on Monday to be with his family -- but each player has been effective in his role.

RCB witnessed that against Chennai. They wouldn’t want to endure it again.