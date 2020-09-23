RCB need to string wins together | IPL 2020 Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: SWOT Analysis

A slightly downcast Kings XI Punjab take on a rejuvenated Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 6 of the IPL at the Dubai International Cricket stadium.

The Kings XI Punjab lost their opening bout against the Delhi Capitals in a Super Over after the match ended in a tie. Chasing DC’s 157/8, KXIP ended on the same score after 20 overs. KXIP opener Mayank Agarwal scored a valiant 89 but his effort went in vain as he received no support from the other batsmen. Other bright performers for KXIP were pacers Mohammed Shami and Sheldon Cottrell who combined to pick up 5 wickets for 39 runs in their 8 overs.

RCB have not been great at defending totals but they managed it against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Asked to bat first, RCB posted 163/5 in 20 overs thanks to fifties from young opener Devdutt Padikkal and old warhorse AB de Villiers. When the SRH chase seemed to be going well, Yuzvendra Chahal stepped into the fray and claimed three wickets. Navdeep Saini also bowled well and grabbed two wickets. Thanks to these efforts, SRH were bowled out for 153.

Skippers Virat Kohli and KL Rahul would want to iron out shortcomings in the coming matches.

The SWOT for KXIP

Strengths: The form of Mohammad Shami is promising. He bowled well against DC and got three of their top four wickets for just 15 runs. Shami can be equally damaging in the death overs.

Weaknesses: The middle order of Karun Nair, Nicholas Pooran and Glenn Maxwell contributed a total of 1 run in KXIP’s chase. Maxwell needs to step up to meet the lofty expectations heaped on him. At this moment, the middle-order is definitely wobbly.

Opportunities: Rahul has an opportunity to make a name for himself as a specialist keeper-batsman, who can also lead a team.

Threats: Chris Gayle didn't play the first match but can he be accommodated at the cost of another overseas batsman like Maxwell or Pooran? It seems unlikely. What about using the all-round skills of Jimmy Neesham? The team has questions to ponder.

The SWOT for RCB

Strengths: Young batsman Devdutt Padikkal is on his way with a fifty on debut. He also looked confident during his stay in the middle. If he keeps firing, it would take off a lot of pressure from the shoulders of Kohli and de Villiers.

Weaknesses: Against SRH, Dale Steyn and Umesh Yadav managed just 1 wicket while they were hammered for 81 runs. Steyn is looking like a shadow of his former self. RCB need to rethink their fast bowler choices.

Opportunities: RCB have the opportunity to prove that they can defend targets. They can do so only if they can settle on a bowling combination that works and are able to rotate their options.

Threats: Aaron Finch struggled with his timing in the first match. As one of the lynchpins this year, the Aussie skipper needs to share the batting responsibility. If Finch doesn't find his footing soon, Kohli may be forced to change the opening combination and that could be difficult.

Head to head:

Matches played: 24

Kings XI Punjab: 12

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 12

Last five matches (most recent first):

Kings XI Punjab: T-L-L-L-W

Royal Challengers Bangalore: W-NR-L-W-W

Ground conditions

Expect a hazy evening with the temperature around 33 degrees Celsius. Humidity should be around 36%.

Deccan Herald’s Dream XI

Devdutt Padikkal, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Philippe (wk), Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Ravi Bishnoi

Team news

No injury issues to players reported from either side.

Impact player for KXIP

Glenn Maxwell: Expect big things from Maxwell. He had a stellar year for KXIP in 2014 when the tournament began in the UAE. He smashed 552 runs in 16 matches, including three scores in the nineties.

Impact player for RCB

Yuzvendra Chahal: The leg-spinner got many balls to turn sharply against SRH and shook up the batsmen. If the pitch behaves like the last match, expect Chahal to be the wrecker-in-chief in the middle overs.

Betting odds (bet365)

KXIP: 11/10

RCB: 8/11

How to watch the match

The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network. Viewers can also catch the action online on Disney+Hotstar. The match begins at 7.30 PM IST.