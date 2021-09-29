RCB restrict Rajasthan Royals to 149/9

RCB restrict Rajasthan Royals to 149/9

In the RR playing XI, Kartik Tyagi came in for Jaydev Unadkat

PTI
PTI, Dubai,
  • Sep 29 2021, 19:07 ist
  • updated: Sep 29 2021, 21:30 ist
Credit: IPL20/BCCI/Ron Gaunt/Sportzpics for IPL

RCB bowlers restricted Rajasthan Royals to 149/9 in the Indian Premier League match in Dubai. 

England's George Garton was handed his IPL debut by RCB in place of Kyle Jamieson.

In the RR playing XI, Kartik Tyagi came in for Jaydev Unadkat.

The Teams:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (capt), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat (wk), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Daniel Christian, George Garton, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (capt/wk), Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Kartik Tyagi, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman. 

Check out the latest DH videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rajasthan Royals
IPL 2021
Indian Premier League
RCB
RR
Cricket
Sports News
Virat Kohli
Sanju Samson

What's Brewing

Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2021: 40 cute finalists photos

Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2021: 40 cute finalists photos

Cambodia dogs train to sniff out coronavirus

Cambodia dogs train to sniff out coronavirus

Husband, others jailed for serial rapes of Frenchwoman

Husband, others jailed for serial rapes of Frenchwoman

Kelly conviction, a measure of justice for Black women

Kelly conviction, a measure of justice for Black women

NASA's Lucy mission to probe Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

NASA's Lucy mission to probe Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Instagram adult entertainment; tame internet for kids

Instagram adult entertainment; tame internet for kids

 