RCB to sport 'My Covid Heroes' jersey

Ever since the coronavirus started to wreak havoc across the country, several people outside of the medical fraternity have come out to offer help for the affected. Aptly all of them, including medicos, have been called ‘Covid Warriors’.

To show their support for such warriors who are still engaged in a hard battle with the deadly virus, the Royal Challengers Bangalore will sport jerseys with the message ‘My Covid Heroes’ during training and matches of IPL-13.

The jerseys from RCB’s first match -- against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sept 21 -- will be auctioned and the proceeds will be given to GiveIndia Foundation.

Also throughout the season, RCB players would be paying tribute to various ‘Covid Heroes’ and sharing some of the inspirational stories on the team’s social media handles.