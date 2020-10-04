RCB vs DC: Clash of surprise table-toppers

Normally, a clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals doesn’t elicit the same interest as say RCB vs Chennai Super Kings or RCB vs Mumbai Indians. That’s primarily because both DC and RCB have often fought for the wooden spoon rather than the bigger spoils.

While RCB, despite being blessed with superstar batsmen, have faltered on the bowling front repeatedly, Delhi Capitals have constantly struggled to piece together a strong unit and ended up just making the numbers mostly. Things though will be different this time when the two sides lock horns in a mouth-watering clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Top-order batsmen have come to the party, bowlers from either side, despite being under the pump on batting paradises on offer in parts of the Middle East, have managed to hold their nerve in tense moments and the fielding too has been good.

It’s hard to choose a winner between the two sides but the Royal Challengers, who hold a superior head to head record (14 wins against 8 losses), start marginal favourites. They will be buoyed by the smashing return to form of their talismanic skipper Virat Kohli.

Kohli is the sort of player who takes great pride in leading from the front. He’s done that with the Indian team and also RCB. He loves his teams to toe his aggressive brand of cricket, taking the fight to the opposition. But while RCB had made a good start to this season, Kohli’s returns were 14, 3 and 1 in his opening three games. Barring the second game, where RCB were hammered by Kings XI Punjab, it didn’t matter in other matches as Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch and AB de Villiers carried them through. Kohli though ended that rare barren run with an unbeaten 72 on Saturday against Rajasthan Royals.

The drives, straight and over extra cover, flowed beautifully from his willow as the management heaved a huge sigh of relief. “It's a funny game, an amazing game and I was telling Jos (Buttler) when I batting out there (on Saturday) that I love this game and hate it too,” Kohli said in post-match presentation. “You feel disappointed when the team is not doing well. When the team is doing well, you feel like you have some more space to figure out.”

DC, just like RCB, will feel elated with their skipper Shreyas Iyer tuning in with a cracking 88 not out against Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday. While he didn’t look rusty like Kohli, that big knock was eluding and now that will give enormous confidence to the gifted batsman.

With batsmen from both sides looking good, bowlers will be a worried lot. From absolute belters being laid out and the heavy dew adding to their agony, they have been reduced to bowling machines. On Monday too, it’ll be about which team's batting explodes more powerfully.