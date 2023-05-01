IPL: RCB opt to bat against LSG

RCB win toss, opt to bat against LSG

LSG made one change, with Avesh Khan out of the game and K Gowtham coming in his place

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 01 2023, 19:04 ist
  • updated: May 01 2023, 19:59 ist
LSG skipper K L Rahul (left); RCB skipper Faf Du Plessis. Credit: Agency Photos

Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and elected to bat against Lucknow Super Giants in an Indian Premier League match here on Monday.

While regular skipper Faf du Plessis returned to captaincy, RCB made two changes, bringing in Josh Hazlewood in place of David Willey and Anuj Rawat for Shahbaz Ahmed.

LSG made one change, with Avesh Khan out of the game and K Gowtham coming in his place.

Teams:

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran (wk), K Gowtham, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Amit Mishra, Yash Thakur.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Karn Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

ipl 2023
Indian Premier League
Lucknow Super Giants
Faf Du Plessis
Royal Challengers Bangalore
IPL
K L Rahul

Related videos

What's Brewing

When AI chatbots hallucinate

When AI chatbots hallucinate

Women's bodies precious, better when covered: Salman

Women's bodies precious, better when covered: Salman

Why are Hollywood writers threatening to strike?

Why are Hollywood writers threatening to strike?

Aryan Khan trolled over Dyavol X merchandise prices

Aryan Khan trolled over Dyavol X merchandise prices

Charles settles into life as monarch, after long wait

Charles settles into life as monarch, after long wait

Minister & spy: How a double life ended in the gallows

Minister & spy: How a double life ended in the gallows

 