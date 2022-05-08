RCB's clinical batters eye win against relentless SRH | IPL 2022 SRH vs RCB: Team Analysis

It's the clash between relentless bowlers of Sunrisers Hyderabad and the clinical batters of Royal Challengers Bangalore. RCB will be wary as the last time these two teams met, they managed to get a total of just 68 runs. Here is the team analysis:

Team analysis of Royal Challengers Bangalore

Strengths: A top-order that's firing with both Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis scoring a 50-run opening partnership was much needed considering both were under the pump after a string of poor scores. The middle-order has been further bolstered with the addition of Mahipal Lomror and Rajat Patidar coming into the fold. Both play spin and pace equally well. Glenn Maxwell will be having an extra advantage since he likes to let the ball come to the bat, With the SRH bowling unit heavily reliant on fast bowlers, he's bound to have a treat. The bowling unit has lived up to its expectations with Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, and Josh Hazlewood chipping in with match-winning performances.

Weaknesses: RCB's management haven't explored Wanindu Hasaranga's batting. A batter who scores at a strike rate of 147, the Sri Lankan can be a stable number 7 for the side provided he's allowed to bat there.

Team analysis of Sunrisers Hyderabad

Strengths: Almost all the batters have contributed with the willow, which has led to the team bouncing back after a string of losses at the start of the tournament. Abhishek Sharma has been great in the powerplay. He's a player who likes to go after the bowlers and also eases the pressure on Kane Williamson. Rahul Tripathi and Aiden Markram have been SRH's mainstay in the batting. Both have plundered tons of runs for the team. The bowling has been the team's biggest asset this season. They're economical, efficient, and versatile. Umran Malik may have been inconsistent with his bowling, but with his raw pace, he has been able to terrify the batters.

Weaknesses: Kane Williamson's repeated failure with the bat and SRH's lack of intent to address it, did come to bite them against Punjab Kings. The team lacks the batting firepower to chase big totals.

Impact player for Royal Challengers Bangalore

Harshal Patel: A seasoned bowler who has a well-disguised slower delivery, Harshal has picked up 13 wickets while going for 7.8 runs per over and bowls crucial overs for the team without flinching.

Impact player for Sunrisers Hyderabad

Nicholas Pooran: A batter who has hit more sixes than four, Pooran is a sweet timer of the ball, and can hit some clean shots. He has been the powerhouse of the SRH campaign this season. He has amassed 260 runs at a strike rate of 148 with 17 sixes and 12 fours.

Head-to-head: 22

SRH: 13

RCB: 8

NR: 1