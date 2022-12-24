Royal Challengers Bangalore make smart buys in Jacks and Topley

The Royal Challengers Bangalore, possessing the second lowest purse of Rs 8.75 crore, expectedly didn’t come out swinging at the IPL mini-auction in Kochi on Thursday but their choice of Will Jacks and Reece Topley could really strengthen the settled core.

With their playing XI more or less sorted, no big investment was expected from the Royal Challengers who are yet to lay their hands on the glittering trophy.

It was going to be about plugging in some holes and that’s exactly what they did, buying left-arm seamer Topley for a steal at Rs 1.9 crore and splurging Rs 3.2 crore on talented young batter Jacks.

Although the 28-year-old Topley’s career has been plagued by a succession of injuries that has hampered his international career following early promise, the left-armer is an ideal fit for T20s, especially at the death. Touching the measuring tape at 6’7’’, Topley can deliver those deadly toe-crushing yorkers with remarkable consistency. Also Topley can use his height to good effect, procuring considerable bounce from even flat surfaces.

Given the Royal Challengers’ bowling concerns at the death -- their Achilles Heel -- Topley could be an ideal partner for Josh Hazlewood, provided his body can cope with the rigours of the two-month long IPL.

“We knew that he had done well in India,” said RCB director Mike Hesson about Topley. “We know obviously the skills and attributes he brings. We had budgeted around Rs 3-4 crore for him. We got him for Rs 1.9 crore and that gave us some flexibility for Jacks.”

Jacks has the potential to make a strong impact for RCB. A power-hitter who can bat anywhere in the order, Jacks is also a decent off-spinner. The 24-year-old, hailed as a star in the waiting in England given his all-round talent, is a brilliant player of spin, a must-needed skill in Indian conditions. In short, he’s the ideal back-up for Glenn Maxwell, who is still recovering from a broken leg suffered during a party in November.

“He’s had experience batting throughout the order. He’s able to play the sweep or reverse sweep when the ball turns. He’s got genuine power and bowls off-spin. So as a genuine back-up for Glenn Maxwell, he’s as good as he gets. He’s in form and a player on the rise,” said Hesson.

Surprisingly, RCB purchased a Karnataka player, roping in Manoj Bhandage for base price of Rs 20 lakh.