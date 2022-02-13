Royal Challengers Bangalore squad has some gaping holes

The auctions have mostly been a tough nut to crack for the Royal Challengers Bangalore think-tank, the franchise often failing to piece together winning combinations. Either they go big on stars and forget to assemble a proper support cast or they end up picking players way above the market value who end up becoming a liability and pull the team down. Their approach at auctions has also being a subject of ridicule at times.

While they didn’t make any wild purchases this mega auction, their safety-first approach and seemingly poor work on talent scouting has resulted in them forming a team that appears weak at first sight. The formula for a strong T20 squad is simple — an explosive top-order, fast-scoring middle-order, big-hitting all-rounders in the lower middle-order, two good spinners, a couple of pacers adept at bowling in the depth and more importantly, an inspirational captain.

Of course, it’s hard to get all of it right given the 10 teams were jostling for players and supply was in short supply despite 600 cricketers making themselves available for sale. But teams need to cover most of the bases and a majority of them did this weekend. Sadly, RCB, yet to win an IPL trophy, looks like they faltered at the auction once again with several cracks already visible.

Firstly, their top order lacks explosiveness. One thought they’ll go after David Warner, a proven IPL performers with 50 half-centuries but instead they splurged Rs 7 crore Faf du Plessis. While Du Plessis can open, he’s more of an accumulator, just like Virat Kohli who likes to take his time before opening his shoulders. The only option for RCB is Finn Allen, who has struck the ball at a strike rate of 190.24 in six T20Is and 175.65 in 51 T20s. But if Allen fails, then RCB don’t have a back up to take the attack to the opposition.

They made a token effort in buying back gifted youngster Devdutt Padikkal who was one of their better batsmen in the last couple of years, often getting the team off to flying starts and sometimes even outshining Kohli and AB de Villiers too. Padikkal was a live wire on the field too.

The same applies in the finishing department, a major Achilles heel for Royal Challengers over the years. By the looks of it Glenn Maxwell could be batting at No 3 or 4 which means the team, by their own admission, is banking on Dinesh Karthik as a finisher.

While Karthik sounded happy to be back in RCB fold, he’s no more the player he was and has struggled considerably over the last few years. What prompted them to bid Rs 5.50 crore on a 36-year-old whose best years are behind him instead of someone like Rahul Tewatia, who is a handy spinner too, beggars belief.

Then, captaincy, the most important job in cricket. Kohli has stepped down and looking at the squad, it seems du Plessis could be entrusted that role. While du Plessis has led South Africa admirably and won plenty of plaudits, he’s 37 years old and one wonders what direction he’ll take RCB in. Why RCB didn’t shop for a proper skipper is another unanswered question.

RCB also look weak in the spin department. Sri Lankan Wanindu Hasaranga, who was with the team last season, is rated highly — both for batting and bowling — but his back-ups Shahbaz Ahmed and Karn Sharma don’t have much of a reputation.

The only area where RCB looks sorted is the pace bowling department with Mohammed Siraj set to share the duties with Josh Hazlewood and Harshal Patel. That apart RCB have very little to cheer.

