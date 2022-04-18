RR, KKR aim to reverse their fortunes after losses | IPL 2022 RR vs KKR: Team Analysis

It's the clash of royalties as Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 30th match of this season's IPL at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. RR currently stands in fourth place and KKR at sixth. Both the teams are coming on the back of losses and will be looking to turn around their fortunes. Here is the team analysis:

Team analysis of Rajasthan Royals

Strengths: The only team which can boast of having quality spinners on their side and both of them working in tandem to choke the opposition batters in the middle overs. Yuzvendra Chahal being the protagonist has an economy rate of 6.65 and a strike rate of freaking 9.27 and Ashwin coming just behind him at an economy rate of 7.47 in the middle overs.

Sanju Samson and RR missed Trent Boult’s services in their previous fixture against Gujarat Titans. Trent Boult has been an asset as he picks early wickets.

Jos Buttler and Shimron Hetmyer are the only two batters going strong currently for the team. While Jos Buttler hammers bowlers in the initial overs, Shimron Hetmyer does that in the last 5 overs where he has a strike rate of 253.85.

Weaknesses: There is a misconception that the Royals' top order is in great form and plundering runs. When it's only Jos Buttler who is single-handedly leading the batting and has scored 30% of total runs scored by the team. Something to think about?

Even after having a good middle order on the paper. It still hasn't lived up to any expectations that the management would've had. Rassie van der Dussen with the bat has been disappointing, struggling to score runs and putting undue pressure on batters to come.

The management should try to bring Daryl Mitchell into the squad for Rassie van der Dussen.

Team analysis of Kolkata Knight Riders

Strengths: KKR's deep and versatile batting has managed to dominate in the middle overs with 556 runs against their name and a strike rate of 144. This allows the likes of Andre Russell to come and plunder the bowlers in the slog overs.

It's elementary that if you take wickets at the start of the innings you always have an upper hand in the game. KKR has stood by it and with Umesh Yadav at the start. They've managed to take 11 wickets in the powerplay this season at a strike rate of 19.64 making them the third most successful side in the powerplay overs.

Weaknesses: A good opening partnership is rare to find and even rare is the fact that they're giving a team head start. This season KKR haven't found a good opening partnership and this has resulted in more often than not changing their batting order to maximize the powerplay overs. Which often results in opposition bowlers making early inroads in their weak middle order.

Pat Cummins is part of a rather exclusive team where he should not be wanting his name i.e. the highest batting strike of 300 and one of the highest economy rates i.e. 11.83 in this season.

While Sunil Narine has impressed everyone with his bowling meanwhile his partner in chief Varun Chakravarthy has struggled.

KKR management should go back to Tim Southee and Sam Billings.

Impact player for RR:

Yuzvendra Chahal: A leg spinner by trade and mentality of a fast bowler. He has time and again shown his class. With a purple cap currently with him and is a wicket-taker in chief. He always leaves his mark on the game.

Impact player for KKR:

Sunil Narine: With all the talks going around about dew being crucial and how it affects a bowler’s grip. Sunil Narine with the ball has been outstanding with an economy rate of 4.75 and strike rate of 30 in the middle overs.

Head-to-head: 25

KKR won: 13

RR won: 11

NR: 1

