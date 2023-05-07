RR win toss against SRH, opt to bat; Joe Root debuts

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to bat against Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL match here on Sunday.
RR handed England batter Joe Root his IPL debut while Devdutt Padikkal, Trent Boult and Riyan Parag missed out. The hosts also included Murugan Ashwin and Kuldip Yadav in the XI.
For SRH, Glenn Phillips came in for Harry Brook, while Vivrant Sharma was handed his IPL debut. Mayank Agarwal and Kartik Tyagi were left out.
Teams:
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(wk/c), Joe Root, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Murugan Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Kuldip Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(wk), Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Vivrant Sharma, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Peanut butter is liquid – physics of unexpected fluids
Only these CMs have completed a full-term in Karnataka
Vietnam reports record-high temperature
‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 delayed amid writers' strike
Pune's cake artist breaks own record with 200 kg icing
AI takeover claim fuels Hollywood writers' strike
Raga, Tana, tech nirvana!
Tribal issues persist amid election brouhaha in K'taka
DH Toon | India slips in World Press Freedom Index
Grappling for greater accountability in India’s sports