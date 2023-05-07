RR win toss against SRH, opt to bat; Joe Root debuts

RR win toss against SRH, opt to bat; Joe Root debuts

England batter Joe Root is making his IPL debut with RR giving him a chance

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to bat against Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL match here on Sunday.

RR handed England batter Joe Root his IPL debut while Devdutt Padikkal, Trent Boult and Riyan Parag missed out. The hosts also included Murugan Ashwin and Kuldip Yadav in the XI.

For SRH, Glenn Phillips came in for Harry Brook, while Vivrant Sharma was handed his IPL debut. Mayank Agarwal and Kartik Tyagi were left out.

Teams:

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(wk/c), Joe Root, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Murugan Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Kuldip Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(wk), Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Vivrant Sharma, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan.

