Ruthless RR eye third straight win against tricky RCB | IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: SWOT analaysis

It's the clash of the royals as Rajasthan Royals take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 13 of the 2022 IPL season at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. RR would be looking to make it 3 wins on the trot, while RCB, coming on the back of a thrilling win against KKR, would be looking to enter the top 4 in the points table. Here is our analysis:

SWOT for RCB

Strengths: This is the first time that the RCB bowling line-up looks solid with all their bases covered. The middle-order stood out in the match against KKR. Knowing that even the middle order can handle tricky match situations gives Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli some respite.

Weaknesses: The opening partnership hasn’t been consistent and inspiring in their first two games.

Opportunities: Wanindu Hasaranga would be looking to retain his purple cap and also display his bowling prowess against RR.

Threats: The bowling of RR is a potential threat, especially in the middle overs. They look to win the games by completing overs quickly and at a low economy rate.

SWOT analysis for RR

Strengths: The batting line-up with almost everyone in form is the most destructive in the league. Jos Butler and Sanju Samson scoring consistently is a big positive for them.

Weaknesses: The lack of quality fast bowlers other than Trent Boult and Prasidh Krishna is hurting RR.

Opportunities: With a short boundary and consistent bounce at the Wankhede Stadium. Yashaswi Jaiswal would be looking to get back into his groove.

Threats: The bowling of RCB with so much variety and Wanindu Hasaranga can skittle RR's power hitters.

Impact player for RCB

Wanindu Hasaranga: The current purple cap holder, a bowler who generally bowls more googly than conventional leg breaks, can be a threat to left-handers in the RR line-up.

Impact player for RR

Jos Butler: He can bat anywhere and can take away games from any position. A multi-talented, hard-hitting wicketkeeper batter, RCB should be hoping that he goes back to the dugout as soon as possible or else it may be game over for them.

Head-to-head: 25

RCB won: 12

RR won: 10

NR: 3

Check out latest DH videos here