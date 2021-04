Ruthless Russell takes five as KKR bowl MI out for 152

Andre Russell grabbed a five-wicket haul as Kolkata Knight Riders bowled out Mumbai Indians for 152 in an IPL game here on Tuesday.

It was a collective bowling effort from KKR with only Suryakumar Yadav (56 off 36 balls) and skipper Rohit Sharma (43 off 32 balls) making notable contributions.

For KKR, Pat Cummins (2/24), Russell (5 for 15) and Shakib Al Hasan (1/23) were the main wicket-takers.

Brief Scores: Mumbai Indian 152 all out in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 56, Rohit Sharma 43; Andre Russell 5/15, Pat Cummins 2/24)