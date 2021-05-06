Simon Doull bids emotional farewell to India after IPL postponed indefinitely

After the BCCI indefinitely postponed the IPL 2021 former New Zealand fast bowler Simon Doull, who was part of IPL's English commentary panel, took to Twitter to bid an emotional farewell to India.

Writing an emotional post on Twitter, Doull said he was sorry to be leaving the country, which has given him so much over the years, and its people in such difficult times. "Dear India, You have given me so much over so many years and I am sorry to be leaving you in such trying times. To those who are suffering my heart go's out to you and your families. Please do what you can to stay safe. Until next time take care. #india #cricket #love," Doull tweeted.

The cricket league was suspended mid-way on Tuesday after several players from different teams contracted the coronavirus. On Monday two Kolkata Knight Riders players Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier tested positive and their match against Royal Challengers Bangalore was rescheduled. As more players started getting infected, other teams isolated themselves as per the IPL protocols.

After the BCCI indefinitely postponed the cricket league, the overseas players, coaches, and commentators have started moving back to their home countries.

Meanwhile, due to the complete travel ban in Australia, as many as 40 Australian cricketers and support staff are still stranded in India. As per the new measures taken by the Australian government, travellers who have been in India within 14 days are banned from entering the Australian borders.