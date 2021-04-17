SRH aim for their first win of season against buoyant MI | IPL 2021 SunRisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians: SWOT Analysis

The struggling SunRisers Hyderabad will be aiming to fetch their first two points of the IPL 2021 when they meet Mumbai Indians at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Here is the analysis of the two teams.

The SWOT for MI

Strengths: Bowling looks in good shape at the moment for the defending champions. The pace trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult and Marco Jansen combined to pick five wickets against Royal Challengers Bangalore and leg-spinner Rahul Chahar stopped Kolkata Knight Riders the other day with a four-wicket haul.

Weaknesses: The middle order of MI batting comprises Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard, and they have struggled in the first two matches. These three batsmen are known to hit boundaries at will and are supposed to provide firepower in the middle and the death overs. However, they hit only one six and eight fours in total so far. Their struggles could be partly attributed to the slow pitches of Chennai as they like the ball coming onto the bat. MI will have to rectify this concern quickly.

Opportunities: There were concerns about the spinners Rahul Chahar and Krunal Pandya before the start of the tournament. Hence, the experienced and skilful Piyush Chawla was bought in the auction. However, Pandya and Chahar have punched above their weight in the two matches and have jointly picked six wickets so far. Their efforts against KKR was the key reason why the chasing team chocked. IPL 2021 is an opportunity for them to perform and prove the critics wrong.

Threats: “Just that we need to understand the surfaces here and adapt.” These were MI skipper Rohit Sharma’s words after the match against KKR. MI do not seem to enjoy their time on slow and spin-friendly decks of Chennai. They are used to playing on fast, bouncy pitches where the ball comes on to the bat nicely, and their power hitters can have a field day. MI still have to play three more matches at Chennai.

The SWOT for SRH

Strengths: Plenty of quality overseas players. David Warner and Rashid Khan are regular performers for SRH. Other than Warner and Rashid, Jonny Bairstow, Mohammed Nabi and Jason Holder have played in the first two fixtures. And the trio of Bairstow, Nabi and Holder have delivered in the opportunities that they have got. Against KKR, Bairstow hit a fifty, and Nabi scalped two wickets and hit 14 runs lower down the order with the bat in hand. Jason Holder justified his selection against RCB by picking three wickets. Kane Williamson is yet to start for SRH.

Weaknesses: The absence of Kane Williamson and an experienced Indian middle-order batsman has hurt SRH the most. The New Zealand batsman has been absent from the playing XI for the first two matches, and in his absence, the team's middle-order has struggled to close the chase. The bulk of the runs have come from the batsmen who have batted in the top four. Vijay Shankar and Abdul Samad, batting in the middle order have not looked capable of steering the team to the finishing line to date.

Opportunities: SunRisers can draw hope from the fact that they did not let MI dominate them consistently. MI have dominated the likes of RCB, CSK, DC and KKR over the years. But in SRH, MI have found a worthy opponent. SRH have won three of the last six matches played against MI, and this is a great opportunity for the David Warner-led side to go one step ahead.

Threats: With losses in the first two matches, the morale in the camp can be low. Another defeat could demoralise the players, and SRH will be left with too much catching up to do in the later matches.

Head-to-head

Matches Played: 16

MI: 8

SRH: 8

Form Guide (Last five matches)

MI: W-L-W-W-L

SRH: L-L-L-W-W

Team news

There is still uncertainty over SRH's Kane Williamson and when he will be fit to play. All MI players are fit and are available for selection.

Deccan Herald’s dream XI

Rohit Sharma (captain), David Warner, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Surya Kumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar.

Impact player for MI

Surya Kumar Yadav: He has proved time and again why he is MI's best batsman, hitting the team's only half-century so far this season. He has improved his range of shots and is scoring at a strike rate of 147.45. MI will again rely on SKY, as he is fondly called, for a match-winning performance.

Impact player for SRH

Rashid Khan: The leg spinner is once again proving why he is one of the most sought after bowlers in T20 cricket. The leggie has bagged five wickets thus far in the season and has a miserly economy of just 5.25. Rashid would relish bowling on the spinning tracks of Chennai, and against MI, he is expected to have a good game.