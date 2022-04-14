SRH look to gather winning momentum against KKR | IPL 2022 SunRisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Team Analysis

Kane Williamson's SunRisers Hyderabad will look to continue their winning run as they take on a high-flying Kolkata Knight Riders who would look to hold on to their lead in the points table. It will be intriguing to watch both these teams play at the Brabourne Stadium in Match 25 of this season.

Here is our team analysis:

Team analysis of Sunrisers Hyderabad:

Strengths: SRH are a team that has always banked on his bowling to win matches. This season too they have stuck with the exact philosophy and are ultimately reaping the benefits of an exceptionally economical bowling attack comprising Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, T Natarajan, and Washington Sundar. Since the beginning of this season, off the 26 balls bowled in the powerplay by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, more than 14 have been dot balls. He has also thrived equally well in slog overs with an economy rate of 9. Meanwhile, Marco Jansen, with military medium pace and uniform line and lengths has a dot ball percentage of 50 in the middle overs, and T. Natarajan with his variations in the slog overs is second to none. A team that never had the firepower in the backend of the game is now utilising Nicholas Pooran for that role with a strike rate of 157 runs per 100 balls in the slog overs.

Weaknesses: SRH have time and again fallen flat in the powerplay overs with an average score of 33.25 this season which is poor compared to other teams. Washington Sundar missing out from the next few matches impedes SRH's spin department. Sundar is not only an off-spinner who can bowl economical overs in the powerplays but also a wicket-taking option for his captain where he picks a wicket every 4 balls in that phase. SRH should draft in Shreyas Gopal, an all-rounder who can bowl leg-spin and hit the long ball. Umran Malik with all that pace hasn't addressed his poor bowling, which has only gotten worse through the season. He is the only chink in SRH's armour right now. They should look towards Kartik Tyagi who bowls fast and at a much better rate than Umran Malik in the middle overs and the end.

Team analysis of Kolkata Knight Riders:

Strengths: Shreyas Iyer is captaining a side that has 8 batting options and an equally good number of bowling options. Not many teams and captains can brag about these strengths. He is an athletic leader, with good technical acumen and is tactically gifted. Sunil Narine with the bowl makes sure the opposition teams only get to bat 16 overs because he's unplayable in his 4 overs and an economy rate of 4.85 is testament to that. Rasikh Salam with his swing and control in the powerplay overs can cause some tension to SRH batters at the Brabourne Stadium where we get to notice a continual flow of sea breeze.

Weaknesses: Ajinkya Rahane has not been able to bat and can score quickly like he usually does this season. After getting dropped from the India Test squad, he scored a smooth 40 in the first match for KKR but he hasn't performed since. With a dismal strike rate of 100 and an even distressing dot ball percentage of 58, the KKR management should look for someone else who can be a partner to Venkatesh Iyer. Pat Cummins, for all his batting exploits, needs to realize that the management brought him for his bowling prowess – where he has fared poorly, oozing 100 runs in his 8 overs at picking only 3 wickets. This certainly is cause to worry for the team management.

Impact player for SRH:

Rahul Tripathi: He is somebody who is termed as a team man, an anchor, or a floater. He not only bats but scores at a healthy rate too. From opening the batting to batting at the number 4 position with the strike rate ranging from 141 to 165, he is the antidote to all of SRH's problems.

Impact player for KKR:

Sunil Narine: Some players are one-season wonders, some fall out of team management's favour after a few years and then there's Sunil Narine. Playing since 2012 for the same franchise, leading the bowling charts and not allowing the opposing team to score against him, Narine is undoubtedly KKR's key man.

Head-to-head: 21

KKR won: 14

SRH won: 7

NR: 0

Check out latest DH videos here