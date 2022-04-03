SRH look to overhaul batting lineup against LSG | IPL 2022: SunRisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants: SWOT analysis

SunRisers Hyderabad are set to take on the Lucknow Super Giants in Match 12 of the 2022 IPL season. The Kane Williamson-led side, beaten comprehensively by Rajasthan Royals in their first game, will approach this clash with a positive mindset and a few changes to their side. LSG, on the other hand, is coming on the back of a stylish win against CSK. Here is our analysis of the clash at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium:

SWOT for LSG:

Strengths: The bowling line-up with Ravi Bishnoi is oozing a lot of confidence. The way Evin Lewis and Ayush Badoni finished in the last game will be a headache for the SRH management while plotting a match plan.

Weaknesses: Manish Pandey at number 3 does is not keen on rotating strike and also scores at an abysmal strike rate. This puts pressure on the batters coming next or to his partner at the other end.

Opportunities: LSG will be looking to extend their winning streak.

Threats: Bhuvneshwar Kumar with the ball can cause a slight worry to the batters.

SWOT for SRH:

Strengths: Though there were not many positives from their last game, Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowling his complete quota of overs and Aiden Markram and Washington Sundar's batting are the few strengths that SRH possess right now.

Weaknesses: The batters were not looking to stay and spend some time in the crease. They were rather timid and indecisive with their shot selection. Nicholas Pooran's string of low scores is at times an easy wicket for the opposition.

Opportunities: SRH would be looking to overhaul their batting line-up. The management could push Aiden Markram to open the batting.

Threats: Ravi Bishnoi could topple SRH's weak middle order. It's a sight SRH would want to avoid.

Impact player for LSG:

Quinton de Kock: A top-order batter who scores at a healthy strike rate. He gives KL Rahul the confidence to start slow and for his partner to have a go at the bowler.

Impact player for SRH:

Aiden Markram: SRH should look to fit him at the top order and not waste his talent by playing him in the middle order. He allows SRH batters to play around him while he can hold on from one end.

Head-to-head: 0

