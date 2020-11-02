SRH need to overcome the champs to enter play-offs | IPL 2020 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians: SWOT Analysis

The Sunrisers Hyderabad take on the Mumbai Indians in the final match of the league stage - match 56 - at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Here's our analysis.

The SWOT for SRH

Strengths: The bowling has found some form. Rashid Khan is a game-changer and T Natarajan is a yorker expert. Sandeep Sharma has done a good job in the powerplay and Jason Holder has brought in much-needed experience and intelligence in the bowling.

Weaknesses: The middle-order batting is shaky. If David Warner and Kane Williamson don’t score the runs, the middle order gets put under pressure. The match-winning batters need to step up.

Opportunities: If they win, they will qualify for the play-offs. They will be able to push out another team with their superior net run rate.

Threats: If they lose, their journey is over.

The SWOT for MI

Strengths: Their bowling attack continues to be the best in the league. Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, James Pattinson and Rahul Chahar have been among the wickets through the campaign. Kieron Pollard has also bowled crucial overs when required.

Weaknesses: They've been performing well in all three departments and are standing tall at the top of the table. They should be wary of becoming complacent.

Opportunities: They've already qualified for the play-offs as the top team. They can afford to rest and rotate players as needed.

Threats: With a first-place finish assured, there are no immediate visible threats. They should be careful about losing their momentum with a loss in this match.

Head to head:

Matches played: 15

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 7

Mumbai Indians: 8

Last five matches (most recent first):

Sunrisers Hyderabad: W-W-L-W-L

Mumbai Indians: W-W-L-W-L

What happened in the reverse fixture?

A match-winning spell of 4-0-28-2 from Trent Boult powered MI to a win by 34 runs.

Deccan Herald’s Dream XI

David Warner, Ishan Kishan, Manish Pandey, Surya Kumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Rashid Khan, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, T Natarajan, Rahul Chahar

Team news

No injuries reported from either camp.

Ground conditions

Expect a hazy sky with the temperature around 24 degrees Celsius. The humidity will be about 73% with evening winds.

Impact player for SRH

Rashid Khan: He has bowled a number of match-winning spells and needs to keep that form going. Rashid has got 18 wickets at an economy of 5.07. For SRH to reach the play-offs, he has to play his part.

Impact player for MI

Jasprit Bumrah: He is the current Purple Cap holder with 23 scalps. His bowling average is 15.73 with an economy of 6.96. With the tournament in the final phase, Bumrah will come into his own and take his team to the summit.

