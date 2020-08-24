Staying in bio-bubble not an issue: Mayank

Mayank Agarwal is in his third year with IPL franchise Kings XI Punjab and has had a mixed bag of fortunes in the previous two seasons. This year, the right-hander goes into the 13th edition as a star India batsman and increased expectations.

The Karnataka batsman, however, appears unaffected by the changed perception, exuding a certain equanimity. In this exclusive chat with DH, the India opener discusses the prospect of playing competitive cricket after a long gap, the Karnataka factor in KXIP, head coach Anil Kumble’s influence and his own role in the side. Excerpts.

Mayank I know you had a long break, rather an unwanted one. Are you happy that IPL is finally happening, and that you will be getting to play some competitive cricket?

I am extremely happy that IPL is happening and full credit to those who are involved in making this happen during such a time. Going to the ground (after being allowed to train), playing for the first time on the ground, hitting a few balls and doing some fielding was a fantastic feeling. We hadn’t done that for the last six months and it just felt nice. Just happy that I could go and perform the skills and play again after a long time.

How tough is it going to hit your ‘A’ game after a break of six and a half months? Both mentally and skill-wise.

We have been training in terms of physical fitness. I did barbells and some dumbbells at home and I was really training hard this time. We are physically ready, and we have time to prepare ourselves to be fit mentally as well, almost a month’s time before the IPL starts. Now, when we got an opportunity (go out and train), we were out there doing skills. Yes, it did feel a bit different, but it just felt nice to go in with full intensity as in how I would like the session to go. So, it was nice. I think, mentally getting there shouldn’t be a problem because we still have some time and we've already got things up and running.

Of course, there was not much scope on what you really wanted to do but is there anything that you wanted to work on or you did and which you wanted to undo this season?

I used this time to look at other aspects of my game in terms of how I am approaching an IPL and how I am approaching other tournaments. I actually got some time to sit back and analyse other things off the game. Not just in terms of technique but on the mental side of things. In a way, I used that time to work on those things and just reflect on a few other stuff.

How do you think the familiarity with the players and the support staff, given the presence of the significant number of Karnataka personnel, will help you strike that comfort level?

Obviously, we share a great bond coming from the same State. We know each other’s game really well and what each of us is capable of doing. That just helps on the field. And I have worked with (head coach) Anil (Kumble) bhai in RCB, he is someone who is great to have there, he has a lot of clarity, just gives you the freedom to express yourself. He also defines your role for you and really looking forward to playing under him again. That said, I have been with the franchise for two years, this is the third year, and I know everybody really well. We have been keeping in touch with, be it the Indian players or foreign players. Everyone is excited to meet and get the ball rolling.

Your team is spoilt for choices as far as openers are concerned. There is Chris Gayle, KL Rahul, and yourself, just to name a few. Given a choice, what role do you prefer?

Well, to be really honest, I don’t really have a preference as such. It’s about wherever the team wants me to bat and wherever the team feels that I can add the most value. It’s not my call to take. I am very happy and willing to bat wherever my team requires me to bat.

You have been an opener all your life but last season you batted at No. 3. What are the adjustments to make in a T20 game for someone like you?

To be really honest, it’s not that big a difference when you are opening and when you are batting at No.3. It’s not too much of a difference. As an opener, you can set the tone of the innings and you have a lot more balls to play. That said, when you come at No. 3, you just have to read the situation better, understand your role and see what the team is looking at, what the team is expecting out of you and go out there and perform. Obviously, when you have openers like Chris Gayle and KL Rahul out there, things become a lot easier batting at No. 3.

How challenging do you think it is going to be living in a bio-bubble for such a long time?

I would not look at it as being stuck in a place. Kudos to the people who are getting this tournament done at this time. To be playing a tournament and to be getting an opportunity to play during this time is fantastic. So, I am not looking at it like ‘oh I am stuck in a bubble’. It’s great that we are able to play cricket and all safety measures are being taken care of. And also, the other thing I feel is it’s great to be responsible for what happens in the bubble. It’s upon each individual and the team to be responsible. To be playing a tournament at such a time is fantastic. You would rather be playing cricket than not playing it, that’s how I look at it. For me, being in a bubble is not an issue. I want to look at the positive side of it rather than sit and crib ‘oh I have to stay in a hotel for two months.’

Lastly, it’s unlikely that you will be playing in front of the crowd this time. IPL, as you know, is an exciting environment to play in. So how do you see it as a tournament this time, without the crowd?

You would rather be playing the tournament than not be playing it. All of us, somewhere in our journeys, have played without the crowd. So, this is just an extension of that. It’s definitely going to be different playing an IPL without the crowd but obviously we have played without the crowd before so it’s not that big a deal.