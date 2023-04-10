Stoinis, Pooran leave RCB stunned

If genius had to be reduced to a shot, it would be Virat Kohl’s whip-pull off Mark Wood in the sixth over. The short-of-length delivery on middle from a stunningly quick bowler screamed over the midwicket fence as Kohli’s wrists flexed and stiffened in a sequence which was nothing short of magic.

But genius, as it turns out, has many forms, and Lucknow Super Giants showed theirs with a brutal batting display which fetched them an unlikely one-wicket win off the final ball at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

With Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran batting as if working their long-handle game at ‘nets’, RCB’s innings of staggering dominance was reduced to just another good innings in under two hours on Monday night.

To grasp the quality and impact of Stoinis’ 30-ball 65 and Pooran’s 19-ball 62, one must recollect that Kohli (61), Faf du Plessis (79 n.o.) and Glenn Maxwell (59) all scored half-centuries to take the hosts to 212 for 2 in 20 overs.

To top it off, LSG were down three men with just 23 runs on board in 4 overs.

Basically, LSG were down for the count, but what followed was the kind of silence which precedes storms. First, it was the crowd as it listened without disrupting every crunch from Stoinis’ blade. Then, it was RCB’s players as Pooran took over.

Some of that life, and Kohli’s gusto, returned when Stoinis fell to ‘Impact Player’ Karn Sharma in the 11th over, but Pooran sucked the gravity out of the building so quickly, it felt more like a concept than reality.

From there, LSG reached 213 for 9 from 20 overs with wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik’s fumble gifting the visitors a win.

A similar gravity-defying sentiment hung in the air when RCB’s top three were at the crease.

Coming into this game following a humiliating loss at the hands of Kolkata Knight Riders, RCB had some work to do to ensure their fan base doesn’t turn on them.

Losing the toss wasn’t a great sign because chasing sides have historically had it good here, but 56 runs in the power play between Kohli and Du Plessis meant a big score was on the cards.

Kohli and Du Plessis ensured that by adding 96 runs for the first wicket, but the former’s class was eventually undone by his arrogance in the face of Amit Mishra’s disarming leg-break.

But Du Plessis and Maxwell added 115 runs from 50 balls for the second wicket. In all, 15 sixes and 12 fours were struck by the top three.

That said, even LSG skipper KL Rahul would have known that on a ground so small, a 200-plus chase was not out of question.

RCB too would have factored this and remained tight with their guard, but what they witnessed thereafter defied some of physics and most of cricket. They should doff their hat as willingly as the crowd applauded the opponents after they won off the final ball.