Sunrisers Hyderabad defeat Punjab Kings by 8 wickets in IPL

This is a developing story...

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 09 2023, 23:20 ist
  • updated: Apr 09 2023, 23:20 ist
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Rahul Tripathi plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings. Credit: AFP Photo

Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Punjab Kings by eight wickets in Indian Premier League with 17 balls remaining. 

Earlier during the first innings, skipper Shikhar Dhawan slammed an unbeaten 99 off 66 balls to singlehandedly take Punjab Kings to 143 for nine against Hyderabad.

Dhawan played a lone hand, hitting 12 fours and five sixes, while Sam Curran (22) was the other batter to reach double digit, as other PBKS batters cut a sorry figure after being asked to take first strike.

More to follow...

 

Sunrisers Hyderabad
Punjab Kings
IPL
ipl 2023
Sports News
Cricket

