Sunrisers Hyderabad defeat Punjab Kings by 8 wickets in IPL

Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Punjab Kings by eight wickets in Indian Premier League with 17 balls remaining.

Earlier during the first innings, skipper Shikhar Dhawan slammed an unbeaten 99 off 66 balls to singlehandedly take Punjab Kings to 143 for nine against Hyderabad.

Dhawan played a lone hand, hitting 12 fours and five sixes, while Sam Curran (22) was the other batter to reach double digit, as other PBKS batters cut a sorry figure after being asked to take first strike.

More to follow...