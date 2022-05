Surya Kumar Yadav ruled out of IPL 2022 due to muscle injury

Star Mumbai Indians batter Surya Kumar Yadav was on Monday ruled out of the Indian Premier League 2022 due to a left forearm muscle injury.

The India batter played eight matches this season for the five-time champions and scored 303 runs at an average of 43.29, which included three half-centuries.

“Yadav sustained the injury during the team’s fixture against Gujarat Titans on May 6,” the IPL said in a media release.

The Mumbai Indians in a separate statement added, “Surya Kumar Yadav has sustained a muscle strain on the left forearm and has been ruled out of the season. He has been advised rest in consultation with the BCCI medical team.”

Surya had also missed the first two matches for the Mumbai Indians this season as he was undergoing rehab at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru after he had suffered a hairline fracture while fielding in the third and final T20I against the West Indies in Kolkata in February.