Swiggy Instamart to be official partner for TATA IPL 2022

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Mar 25 2022, 15:45 ist
  • updated: Mar 25 2022, 15:45 ist
Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is scheduled to be played in the country from March 26 to May 29. Credit: IANS Photo

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced that Swiggy Instamart will be the official partner for the TATA IPL 2022 tournament.

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is scheduled to be played in the country from March 26 to May 29.

"We are delighted to onboard Swiggy Instamart as an official partner of the IPL 2022," Brijesh Patel, Chairman of the TATA IPL, said in a statement.

"We believe that IPL's success is bolstered by the presence of well-known brands like Swiggy Instamart. Snacks, entertainment, and cricket go hand in hand, and I am excited for the value this association will add for both Swiggy Instamart and IPL," Patel added.

Swiggy said this partnership brings together India's undying passion for snacking and its special fervour for cricket.

"IPL is one of the most celebrated sports leagues in the world, and we are excited to partner with the BCCI to offer a wholesome experience to audiences with our large assortment of munchies, beverages and other snackable options through our quick commerce service Instamart," said Ashish Lingamneni, Head of Brand at Swiggy.

Sports News
Cricket
Indian Premier League
IPL 2022
Swiggy

