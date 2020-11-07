Tame end to a promising start for RCB in IPL 2020

In the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League, it was against Sunrisers Hyderabad that the Royal Challengers Bangalore kick-started the quest for their maiden title with a close victory. On Friday, 14 matches later, it was the same team that knocked them out of the competition. Virat Kohli’s men enjoyed a promising start and suffered an underwhelming finish, reiterating their inability to win championships.

For a team that failed to strike balance in the playing XI and struggled for rhythm in the last three seasons, it was a refreshing change to see them succeed as a unit early on. Opener Devdutt Padikkal and off-spinner Washington Sundar taking the responsibility on their young shoulders was a positive sign in a side that was largely held together by the senior duo of Kohli and AB de Villiers for many years.

Yuzvendra Chahal led an inspired bowling show that was briefly fuelled by Chris Morris, Mohammed Siraj.

However, the Challengers began endure the perils of peaking early. Consistency and momentum are the two catalysts that drive teams to title. RCB found both the aspects missing when they needed them the most.

Aaron Finch-Padikkal ensured there were no question marks on their combination initially but once the former lost his touch, trouble began in RCB batting. Kohli was called to duty very early into the innings and the skipper’s uncharacteristic approach had a big impact on the side.

It helped RCB if he batted long, like the game against Chennai Super Kings in which he made a match-winning 90 not out. But he largely couldn’t kick on after his cautious starts and that mounted pressure on the lower-order, which was non-existent. The likes of Shivam Dube, Sundar and Morris couldn't provide the final thrust to the innings neither did they support de Villiers, who often waged a lone battle in the slog overs.

The fact that they couldn’t manage that one win that could have given them a top-two finish was a clinching proof of their frustrated run at the backend. They were lucky enough to sneak through to the playoffs but only good fortunes won’t help you last the distance. It was apparent that the three-time finalists lacked the hunger needed in a crunch game like the Eliminator.

Yet again, Virat Kohli’s captaincy raised eyebrows. In franchise leagues, how often do we see a captain surviving in his role for such a long time despite no trophy in the cabinet? “Look I know people talk about a lot and they like to grab opportunities to talk like this. But I don’t care about what they say. If I do I won’t even survive five games and I will be sitting at home,” the 32-year-old had lashed out at his captaincy criticism last year.

Kohli’s bluster notwithstanding, it’s impossible to overlook the dismal record. In eight years of his captaincy, RCB have reached the final once and qualified for playoffs only twice. Some of his strategies didn’t bore fruit. If holding back de Villiers in their return leg game against Kings XI Punjab was a blunder, his decision to open the innings in the Eliminator was a belated one.

It’s interesting how players who have moved out of RCB have excelled in other franchises. Marcus Stoinis (DC), Shane Watson (CSK), Quinton de Kock (MI) and KL Rahul (KXIP) have gone on to be invaluable players to their respective sides. Is this a reflection of Kohli’s handling of the players?

Winning an IPL title isn’t just about performing well on the field. It takes a combined effort of scouting talent, nurturing them, and striving for a core group that will one day reward you with titles as it has happened with CSK and MI. Until RCB cracks the code, the ‘Cup’ isn’t coming home.