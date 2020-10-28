Tendulkar, Shastri praise Wriddhiman Saha's knock against Delhi Capitals

Tendulkar, Shastri praise Saha's knock against DC

Wriddhiman Saha of Sunrisers Hyderabad during Indian Premier League (IPL) match between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Delhi Capitals. Credit: PTI Photo

The legendary Sachin Tendulkar lauded Wriddhiman Saha's "under-rated" shot-making while the national team's head coach Ravi Shastri found his 45-ball-87 simply "outstanding" as they lavished praise on the Test specialist's IPL performance for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Saha smashed 12 fours and two sixes for SRH in their 88-run victory over Delhi Capitals, showing his hitting skills which have largely gone unnoticed over the years.

"Very smart batting," Tendulkar tweeted. "I also feel that @Wriddhipops quick scoring ability is invariably underrated," he also said.

He loved the manner in which Saha was able to improvise his shots.

"Improvised his shots after picking the line and length of the ball. There was no slogging at all. Played a fantastic innings which I thoroughly enjoyed watching."

Shastri, on his part, once again termed him as the world's best wicketkeeper and praised his Tuesday's batting effort.

"To the best Glove Man in the world. Outstanding performance tonight," Shastri said.

Wriddhiman only plays Test matches for India but has the distinction of scoring a hundred in an IPL final for Kings XI Punjab against Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2014 edition. 

