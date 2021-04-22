Tewatia, Dube guide Rajasthan Royals to 177/9

Rahul Tewatia and Shivam Dube guide Rajasthan Royals to 177/9 as RCB's Siraj and Harshal Patel grabbed 3 wickets each in the IPL match in Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.

RR lost quick wickets before bouncing back in the second half of their innings. Earlier, Kohli won the toss and chose to bowl first.

For RCB, Kane Richardson replaced of Rajat Patidar while the Royals brought in Shreyas Gopal for veteran left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (wk), Washington Sundar, Kyle Jamieson, Kane Richardson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c/wk), Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, Shivam Dube, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Shreyas Gopal, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman.