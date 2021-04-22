Tewatia, Dube guide Rajasthan Royals to 177/9

Rahul Tewatia and Shivam Dube guide Rajasthan Royals to 177/9 as RCB's Siraj and Harshal Patel grabbed 3 wickets each in the IPL match in Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.
RR lost quick wickets before bouncing back in the second half of their innings. Earlier, Kohli won the toss and chose to bowl first.
For RCB, Kane Richardson replaced of Rajat Patidar while the Royals brought in Shreyas Gopal for veteran left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat.
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (wk), Washington Sundar, Kyle Jamieson, Kane Richardson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.
Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c/wk), Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, Shivam Dube, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Shreyas Gopal, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman.
104-year-old becomes oldest to get vaccinated in Kerala
SRK praises KKR, despite the defeat against CSK
Earth Day: Meet Israeli cigarette butt collector
Mumbai Police's witty reply to lover wins the internet
How to get optimum protection from your face mask
In Pics | Highest spikes in daily Covid cases globally
Five takeaways from the trailer of Salman's 'Radhe'
New Apple devices target markets led by smaller rivals
Steven Spielberg’s ‘Jaws’ has lessons for Goa
Climate change puts morning cup of coffee under threat