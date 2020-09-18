The heat is on! The desert show begins

When the IPL missed its usual summer date as Covid-19 started to spread its tentacles across the county, one wondered if the BCCI’s money-spinner would be held this year. In fact, the world sporting schedule itself was ripped apart with both major and minor events being either cancelled or postponed.

Europe, however, which was hit hard by the pandemic, gave hope to the world when events kicked off despite players and officials testing positive for the deadly virus. Putting in place stringent safety measures, the Bundesliga, the English Premier League, the La Liga and the Champions League were not only able to complete their respective suspended seasons but they were also able to kick off fresh seasons.

The ECB even hosted a two-Test series and two limited overs series while the United States, the worst affected country, has seen golf majors and tennis Grand Slams being staged without many hitches in the so-called bio-secure bubble.

Taking a cue from these events, the BCCI will showcase its very own spectacle -- the richest league in cricket by a mile and one that attracts the creme de la creme from across the cricketing world -- when the sun begins to set in the Middle East on Saturday.

The IPL could also act as a much-needed distraction for Indians who are going through challenging times. The fans will definitely watch the IPL and lap up all the entertainment that it delivers. Since Covid-19 has put restrictions on social gatherings, the BCCI and broadcasters are hoping that the TRPs will be higher this time.

When the action does get underway, the usual contenders like defending champions the Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings will start favourites for the crown while reinvigorated franchises like the Kings XI Punjab and the Delhi Capitals look good to lay their hands on a trophy for the first time.

The Mumbai Indians have retained the core of the team that saw them score a nerve-jangling win over rivals CSK in the final last year. In Rohit Sharma, they have one of the finest limited-overs batsman currently in world cricket and a street-smart captain who somehow consistently keeps pulling off critical decisions at crucial junctures. They’ve got a solid top and middle-order batting and all-rounders who can turn the game around -- with both bat and ball -- in the later stages.

The Super Kings, dubbed the ‘Dads' Army’ owing to the overwhelming number of players on the wrong side of 30 in the squad, showed what experience means with a sizzling show last year, falling short in the final by just one run. Things have not been smooth for them this year though. A week after they landed, 13 members of their contingent tested Covid-19 positive, including two players, and the long-serving Suresh Raina returned home for ‘personal reasons’ but certain sections of the media speculated about a rift between him and the team management. If there’s one team that can turn gloom into glory, it’s CSK and few will bet against them.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Kolkata Knight Riders will be keen to wrest back the title. Blessed with probably the best bowling line-up and a cracking top-order, SRH’s only concern is a soft lower middle-order. If they can fix that hole, they can dream of a second title. KKR have pinned their faith in the youth and if those Turks come out firing on all cylinders, then they have a chance to add a third crown.

Two teams that haven’t won the league but possess squads that can break that glass ceiling are the Kings XI and the Delhi Capitals. Both have explosive batting line-ups, decent bowling attacks and seasoned back-room staff.

So what about the Royal Challengers Bangalore? Their batting looks alright but it’s their death over bowling -- their Achilles heel -- that still looks brittle. If they are able to find a solution to it, they can hope for that elusive title. Importantly, they need guys other than Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers to perform consistently.

The Rajasthan Royals remain the ultimate underdogs and will be hoping to recreate the magic of 2008.