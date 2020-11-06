The Lead | IPL 2020 — RCB vs SRH: Who has the best chance to go ahead?

In this episode of The Lead from DH Radio, we discuss the final stages of the IPL, the concerns areas for RCB and Kohli's performance in the middle overs as the Bangalore team gears up to face "the Pakistan of IPL" Sunrisers Hyderabad, which has shown bowling prowess. Before the two teams clash, we see what each one holds and who has the best chance to go ahead. We also talk about the players who have made their mark in this season of the IPL and the upcoming young talent.

Vivek M V: Hello everyone. Welcome to another episode of DH Radio. This is a show where you get analysis, banter and information of what happened in the last week of Indian premier league, currently underway in the UAE. I'm Vivek M V and with me is Sidney Kiran. Hello, Sidney. How are you?

Sidney: Am doing good Vivek. How are you doing?

Vivek: I'm good. What's interesting is in the last couple of episodes we touched upon what teams need to do to get into the playoffs but here we are with just three matches to decide on the winner of this edition of Indian PremSunriserier League. We have actually finished qualifier one as well and today is the eliminator. I was just going through the history of the battle between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Royal Challengers Bangalore. One thing is it is titled towards SRH. They have won 9 matches whereas Bangalore has won 7...

To know more about the conversation, listen to the podcast.