The start of a new rivalry | IPL 2022 Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants: SWOT Analysis

It's the start of a new rivalry between the two new teams in Match 3 of the IPL. The Gujarat Titans take on the Lucknow Super Giants at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Here's is our analysis:

The SWOT for Gujarat Titans:

Strengths: With a bowling attack comprising of Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami & Lockie Ferguson. The team stacks a good chance of demolishing any batting line-up.

Weaknesses: While the batting line-up comprises some big names, perhaps the top order looks weak with Jason Roy deciding to skip this season. Also, uncertainty over whether Hardik Pandya would bowl or not is going to be of paramount importance while deciding the team balance.

Opportunities: With no baggage of the past, GT should look to enjoy their cricket and find the right balance for playing XI.

Threats: The depth of batting that LSG possesses could cause some worry to GT.

The SWOT for Lucknow Super Giants:

Strengths: A team comprising many all-rounders allows them to bat deep and give KL Rahul the luxury to choose from many bowling options. The squad is a perfect mix of the exuberance of youth and the experience of rear guards.

Weaknesses: The ability to not rotate the strike in the middle overs would be a cause of concern for the team with too many power hitters in the side. Mark Wood opting out is a cause of worry.

Opportunities: After a stellar previous season of the IPL, Avesh Khan would be looking to repeat the same performance.

Threats: The absence of Jason Holder & Marcus Stoinis in the initial few matches would mean a brittle middle order.

Head-to-Head

GT won: 0

LSG won: 0

Impact player for GT:

Mohammed Shami: A versatile fast bowler, Shami has this ability to bowl in the powerplays, in the middle overs, and the death overs with a variety of delivery in his stock making him a go-to bowler for Hardik Pandya.

Impact player for LSG:

Quinton de Kock: The ability to get going from the start makes him one of the best opening batters in the world. With the pitch offering bounce, it'll allow de Kock to play his shots.