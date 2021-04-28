This is how Virat Kohli and Mohammed Siraj comforted Rishabh Pant after RCB defeated DC by a run

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant was left heartbroken after failing to get his team across the line in a match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

A well-set Pant and Hetmyer needed 14 runs in the final over, but they were up against Siraj, who has improved his leaps and jumps as a T20 bowler.

In a nail-biting match that ended with RCB winning on the final ball, players on both sides were seen embracing and congratulating one another almost immediately after the game.

Pant and Hetmyer were both disappointed after struggling to get a win for Delhi Capitals despite remaining unbeaten. That's when RCB captain Virat Kohli approached Pant, patted him on the back, and tapped him on the head.

Kohli was later seen laughing heartily with Pant before the post-match show with Siraj and Avesh Khan joining in.

“Obviously feeling disappointed, especially when you are on the losing side. They got 10-15 runs extra on this wicket. Hetty (Hetmyer) played a brilliant innings, because of him we got close to the target. In the last over, we were thinking whoever gets the ball has to finish the job for the team. That's what we were planning, in the end, we were one run short,” Pant said after his best efforts were in vain.

Kohli and Siraj's gesture to Pant and Hetmyer left Twitteratis expressing what the spirit of the sport meant.

With the victory, RCB reclaim the first place in the points table and have a decent chance of making the playoffs.