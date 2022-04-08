Titans look to extend perfect start against Punjab Kings | IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings: SWOT analysis

It's a match between two identical teams with similar strengths. Both Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans bat deep, bank on their fast bowling and have some great pinch hitters. While GT are on a roll with two wins out of two games. PBKS have won 2 and lost 1. The 16th match of this season will be played at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Here is our analysis:

The SWOT analysis for GT:

Strengths: With Shubman Gill showing what he can do with the bat and middle-order chipping in with crucial runs against SRH, the batting looks good. Lockie Ferguson with the bowl is a terrifying prospect for batters facing him.

Weaknesses: Mathew Wade at the top has been a liability for GT. With Rahmanullah Gurbaz available for selection, GT can swap him with Wade. Vijay Shankar’s dismissal performance in both the matches also makes him liable to face the axe; with either Saha or Gurkeerat Singh Mann to swap him with.

Opportunities: Jayant Yadav against left-handed batters and especially against Shikhar Dhawan has phenomenal stats. He has a dot ball percentage of an astonishing 32.81 against Dhawan.

Threats: Liam Livingstone is finally living up to his reputation this season. He is batting with no qualms and at a phenomenal strike rate of 280 & 171 against left-arm and right-arm fast bowlers respectively in the middle orders. If he gets going, no bowler can stop him unless he makes a mistake himself.

The SWOT analysis for PBKS:

Strengths: In all the three matches PBKS have played, they've displayed that they can defend and chase well. The addition of Vaibhav Arora in the playing XI, who is capable of swinging the ball both ways, can pose a threat to GT batters.

Weaknesses: Not exactly a weakness but Mayank Agarwal finding it tough to score runs at the top is a worry for the captain himself and the team management.

Opportunities: The match being played at Brabourne Stadium which has a slight sea breeze coming in can aid Vaibhav Arora in his bowling.

Threats: The red soil pitch at Brabourne offers pace and bounce. Lockie Ferguson could be a potential danger for PBKS batting.

Impact player for GT:

Lockie Ferguson: An out-and-out fast bowler who can bowl in the powerplay, in the middle overs, and at the end with a dot ball percentage of 41. It would be hard for PBKS batters to face him.

Impact player for PBKS:

Liam Livingstone: Not only does he hit sixes, but he also smashes them out of the park with disdain. PBKS will be having a lot of hopes from him.

Head-to-head: Both teams haven't played each other yet.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: